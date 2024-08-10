No survivors after São Paulo state crash kills 61

A airplane has crashed within the Brazilian state of São Paulo, killing all 61 individuals on board.
The dual-engine turboprop was flying from Cascavel within the southern state of Paraná to Guarulhos airport in São Paulo metropolis when it got here down within the city of Vinhedo, Voepass airline says.
Footage circulating on social media reveals a airplane descending vertically, spiralling because it falls.
The ATR 72-500 was carrying 57 passengers and 4 crew. Native authorities say there have been no survivors.
Brazil’s President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, expressed solidarity with the households and buddies of the victims.
São Paulo’s state Governor, Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas, declared three days of mourning.
The authorities stated the flight recorders had been retrieved. ATR, the French-Italian airplane maker, stated it might co-operate with the investigation.
The airplane landed in a residential space however no-one on the bottom was injured.
Officers say just one residence in an area condominium advanced was broken.
Video confirmed a big space on hearth and smoking wreckage in an space full of homes.
Police and hearth companies are on the scene.
In line with monitoring web site Flightradar24, the airplane left Cascavel at 11:56 native time (14:56 GMT). The final sign obtained from the plane was about an hour and a half later.
Brazil’s civil aviation company stated the airplane, which was in-built 2010, had been “in good working situation, with legitimate registration and airworthiness certificates”.
The 4 crew members on board on the time of the accident have been all duly licensed and had legitimate {qualifications}, it added.
The Uopeccan Most cancers Hospital in Cascavel informed BBC Brasil that two of its trainee medical doctors have been among the many passengers who died.
The second the passenger airplane crashed was witnessed by native residents.
“Once I heard the sound of the airplane falling, I regarded out my window at residence and noticed the second it crashed,” Felipe Magalhaes informed Reuters information company, including that the sight had left him “terrified”.
One other resident, Nathalie Cicari, informed CNN Brasil she had been having lunch when she heard a “very loud noise very shut by”, describing it just like the sound of a drone however “a lot louder”.
“I went out on the balcony and noticed the airplane spinning. Inside seconds, I realised that it was not a traditional motion for a airplane.”
It’s Brazil’s worst airplane crash since 2007, when a TAM Specific airplane crashed and burst into flames at São Paulo’s Congonhas airport, killing 199 individuals.
President Lula paid tribute to the victims at an occasion the place he was talking.
“I’ve to be the bearer of very unhealthy information and I would love everybody to face up in order that we are able to have a minute of silence,” he informed his viewers.
He posted on social media that information of the crash was “very unhappy”. “All my solidarity to the households and buddies of the victims,” he stated.
The close by city of Valinhos despatched 20 emergency personnel to the crash web site as a part of a joint operation, native authorities stated.
“Twenty males have been mobilised, together with three autos from the Valinhos Municipal Civil Guard and one car from the Civil Protection,” Valinhos Metropolis Corridor stated in a press release.
ATR stated in a press release that it had been knowledgeable of an accident involving an ATR 72-500.
“Our first ideas are with all of the people affected by this occasion,” it stated.
“The ATR specialists are totally engaged to help each the investigation and the shopper.”