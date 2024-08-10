No survivors after São Paulo state crash kills 61

A airplane has crashed within the Brazilian state of São Paulo, killing all 61 individuals on board. The dual-engine turboprop was flying from Cascavel within the southern state of Paraná to Guarulhos airport in São Paulo metropolis when it got here down within the city of Vinhedo, Voepass airline says. Footage circulating on social media reveals a airplane descending vertically, spiralling because it falls. The ATR 72-500 was carrying 57 passengers and 4 crew. Native authorities say there have been no survivors.

Brazil’s President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, expressed solidarity with the households and buddies of the victims. São Paulo’s state Governor, Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas, declared three days of mourning. The authorities stated the flight recorders had been retrieved. ATR, the French-Italian airplane maker, stated it might co-operate with the investigation. The airplane landed in a residential space however no-one on the bottom was injured. Officers say just one residence in an area condominium advanced was broken.