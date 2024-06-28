No Prep Kings’ star Lizzy Musi dead at 33

Lizzy Musi has died at 33.

The driving force and actuality TV star, finest recognized for “Road Outlaws: No Prep Kings,” handed away after a battle with breast most cancers.

Her father, Pat Musi, introduced her dying in a submit shared by way of Fb on Thursday.

“Surrounded by her Household, within the consolation of her own residence, Lizzy was known as to heaven at 11:25pm tonight,” the submit learn.

“Thanks for all of the prayers and assist all through her battle.”

Lizzy Musi was a driver and the director of Musi Racing. Lizzy Musi/Instagram

Lizzy Musi was a automotive racer and actuality TV star. Lizzy Musi/Instagram

Musi, who grew up in North Carolina, rose to fame on the Discovery Channel collection “Road Outlaws: No Prep Kings,” a by-product of 2018’s “Road Outlaws,” a docu-series about drag racers competing on tough terrain.

She starred on the present together with her father Pat, an eight-time PDRA Professional Road World Champion, in keeping with his web site.

Along with being a driver, she was additionally the director of Musi Racing in Mooresville, North Carolina.

Musi revealed her most cancers prognosis in an April 2023 Instagram submit.

“Hey Everybody, I haven’t been capable of have a lot time to submit attributable to an sudden life change. A number of days in the past I’ve been Recognized with Triple Destructive Stage 4 Breast Most cancers that has moved to my lymph nodes to my liver,” she wrote, including, “I’ve a tough journey forward of me. I respect everybody’s messages and calls. 💗”

Lizzy Musi shared selfies after shaving her head throughout her most cancers battle. Lizzy Musi/Instagram

In June 2023, she confirmed off “the brand new me” after shaving her head.

“By no means thought in one million years I might submit an image like this. I need to share each uncooked second with you guys via my journey,” Lizzy captioned the picture. “2 nights in the past I needed to shave my head attributable to excessive hair loss,” including that her ex-fiance, Kye Kelly, helped her shave her head.

“Some days are robust to look within the mirror,” she wrote.

After profitable the 2023 “Road Outlaws: No Prep Kings” invitational at Tulsa Raceway Park in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Musi advised Drag Illustrated in August, “I swear I haven’t been this joyful in my entire life. I simply really feel like I can do my job as a driver, and it simply got here so naturally. It felt so good to have the ability to be myself once more and race.”

She added, “I can’t even start to elucidate every thing I’ve been going via and coping with this most cancers prognosis – lots of people had their doubts about me. I’m very grateful and blessed that I can hold doing what I’m doing.”

“I nonetheless have the hearth in me,” Lizzy Musi stated in a 2023 interview. Lizzy Musi/Instagram

She famous that her well being struggles didn’t put her down, saying: “I nonetheless have the hearth in me.”

“I’ve such an enormous assist system that retains me going. My household has been so supportive. It’s unbelievable, and I’m so grateful for that.”

Musi continued, “I’ll sit in remedy rooms, getting this chemo accomplished, and right here I’m a few days later in a race automotive, and now we gained this race – it looks like the largest accomplishment ever. We struggled a lot, so I really feel like going via all these struggles makes a win a lot extra worthwhile. Me and my dad bought emotional on the prime finish, however we each know that we went via hell and again to get to the place we’re at. I look as much as him a lot.”

“However there are days the place I really feel stronger than ever.”

Her father wrote in his Fb submit about her dying, “Presently, the household wish to have time to course of, grief [sic] and make preparations in peace. We are going to give an replace as quickly as now we have info to share.”