No Live Ceremony For This Year’s Mercury Prize

LONDON (CelebrirtyAccess) — Organizers for the UK’s Mercury Prize introduced that the occasion will drop the dwell efficiency element of the annual awards gala for 2024.

In keeping with organizers, the Mercury Prize staff will “work imaginatively” with the BBC to ship a program of musical content material via digital platforms to generate fan engagement for British and Irish artists nominees.

Dr Jo Twist OBE, CEO of the BPI, house to The Mercury Prize, mentioned:

“The Mercury Prize is a cherished a part of our cultural panorama, celebrating the artwork of the album and recognizing the distinctive inventive achievements of numerous British and Irish artists throughout the various completely different genres that make up our thriving and global-facing music scene. “We’re delighted to deepen our relationship with our long-term accomplice BBC Music to advertise the Prize throughout its networks, together with its nationwide broadcast and digital channels, to make sure the best attainable impression and profile as a part of a wider marketing campaign to help the artists who produced the 12 Albums of the 12 months. “For the 2024 Mercury Prize we are going to work imaginatively with the BBC to ship a premium program of music content material and digital engagement that can, as ever, profit all 12 artists in reaching a wider viewers, offering an vital platform for his or her evolving profession and musical journey.”

The 12 album nominees for the ‘Albums of the 12 months’ will probably be introduced dwell on July twenty fifth through on BBC Radio 6 Music.

Moreover, the annual awards gala will proceed its long-standing broadcast partnership with the BBC that can see programming on BBC 4 and BBC Radio 6 Music, alongside a major emphasis on multiplatform content material and promotion.