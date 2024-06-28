No, CNN’s David Chalian didn’t call Michelle Obama “Big Mike” on air

The CNN video clip shared on X and TikTok following the June 27 presidential debate began off plausible sufficient, with political analyst David Chalian asserting the outcomes of a viewer ballot.

“‘Who received the controversy?’ we requested debate watchers,” he mentioned. “And the reply is a powerful ‘Donald Trump did.’” Chalian went on to say that 67% of viewers mentioned former President Donald Trump outperformed President Joe Biden in the course of the first 2024 presidential debate.

However 13 seconds into the 31-second clip, Chalian appeared to let a profanity slip as he talked about different outstanding Democrats: “I don’t give a sh– if they bring about out Gavin Newsom or perhaps Hilary Clinton and even Large Mike. I imply, even Michelle Obama. Sorry, I don’t know why I mentioned ‘Large Mike.’”

TikTok recognized this video as a part of its efforts to counter inauthentic, deceptive or false content material. (Learn extra about PolitiFact’s partnership with TikTok.)

(Screengrab from TikTok) A spokesperson for CNN confirmed to PolitiFact that the video was doctored. Readers additionally added context on the X submit, claiming the clip was “digitally altered with a pretend voice.”

Within the unique video, Chalian didn’t speculate about different Democratic nominees. Relatively, he mentioned the outcomes of CNN polls carried out earlier than the controversy.

“Now, this group of debate watchers, they instructed us who they thought would win the controversy going into it, earlier than the controversy, and try how that modified over time,” Chalian mentioned. “Fifty-five % thought earlier than the controversy that Donald Trump would win the controversy. Forty-five % thought Joe Biden would win the controversy. Have a look at what the controversy did to these expectations.”

Chalian by no means talked about Michelle Obama. We fee the video that claimed he did False.