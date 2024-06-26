No charges for London driver who had seizure and plowed into a school, killing 2 children

LONDON (AP) — The motive force of a 4×4 who plowed into a college in southwest London in July, killing two kids, suffered a seizure that would not have been predicted and can face no legal costs, police stated Wednesday.

The automobile crashed right into a crowd of youngsters celebrating an outside end-of-year occasion at The Research Prep College in Wimbledon, killing Nuria Sajjad and Selena Lau, each 8. The motive force has no recollection of the incident and has expressed sorrow over the disaster.

Within the assertion, police stated that important enquiries carried out by specialist officers established that the driving force suffered a beforehand undiagnosed seizure which brought on her to lose management of the automobile.

“Having carried out an in depth examination of her medical information, we all know that she couldn’t have predicted or prevented the incident,’’ police stated.

The dad and mom of the 2 kids who died, nevertheless, have been skeptical that the investigation had been thorough.

“We stay unconvinced that the Crown Prosecution Service have reached a call primarily based on all of the information,’’ they stated in a joint assertion. “Justice has neither been completed, nor has been seen to be completed right this moment.’’

“Nuria and Selena deserved higher,” the assertion stated.

The crash occurred a few mile away from the All England Garden Tennis and Croquet Membership, which is internet hosting the world-famous Wimbledon tennis match beginning on the finish of June. Not like the Grand Slam venue, the varsity is positioned in a reasonably distant space surrounded by native parks, horse trails and golf programs.

Police prolonged a big cordon across the faculty on the time and tv footage from overhead confirmed the automobile up in opposition to the wall of the constructing.