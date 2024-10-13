No. 13 LSU shocks No. 9 Ole Miss with comeback OT win in crucial SEC game

LSU’s Kyren Lacy secures the game-winning catch towards Ole Miss on Saturday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Pictures)

Garrett Nussmeier hit Kyren Lacy down the correct sideline for a 25-yard landing go on LSU’s first play of additional time to provide the No. 13 Tigers an exciting 29–23 win over No. 9 Ole Miss.

The sport-winner got here after Ole Miss kicker Caden Davis kicked a 57-yard discipline purpose for the Rebels on their opening possession of additional time. The offense was pushed again to the LSU 40-yard line after a holding penalty and false begin, each on offensive lineman Reese McIntyre, and Davis drilled the deep kick to maintain the Rebels alive momentarily.

However the aid from the kick was short-lived when Nussmeier discovered Lacy in the long run zone on the subsequent play to finish the sport.

LSU scored the game-tying landing with 27 seconds remaining within the fourth quarter on a 23-yard go from Garrett Nussmeier to Aaron Anderson. The Tigers acquired into place to attain on a 19-yard go play from Nussmeier to Mason Taylor that moved the ball to the Ole Miss 38-yard line.

Taylor thought he eluded a sort out to attain a landing, however officers accurately dominated that his elbow had touched the bottom when he turned up the sphere. But 4 performs later, LSU was in the long run zone.

Nussmeier threw for 337 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions, finishing 22-of-51 passes. Lacy had 5 receptions for 111 yards and the game-winning rating. Aaron Anderson added 81 yards and a TD on three catches.

Ole Miss had a 17–7 lead with lower than two minutes earlier than halftime when Tre Harris caught a 15-yard go from Dart over LSU security Main Burns in the long run zone.

The Tigers appeared to attain a landing with 44 seconds remaining within the first half with Garrett Nussmeier making a determined 16-yard throw from his again foot to Zavion Thomas.

Thomas made a diving try at a catch in the long run zone, however a replay evaluate dominated that the ball hit the bottom. LSU needed to accept a discipline purpose and a 17–10 deficit.

In the end, that did not play a significant component because the Tigers got here again to win in additional time.

Jaxson Dart threw for 284 yards, finishing 24-of-42 passes with one landing and an interception. Cayden Lee led the Rebels with 132 yards receiving on 9 receptions. And Harris completed with seven catches for 102 yards earlier than leaving the sport within the third quarter with an obvious leg harm. Bentley additionally rushed for 107 yards and a rating on 11 carries.

LSU improves to 2–0 within the SEC — one in every of three undefeated groups within the convention with Texas A&M (3–0) and Texas (2–0) — and 5–1 general. Ole Miss drops to five–2 and 1–2 in convention play.