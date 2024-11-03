No. 11 Iowa State Suffers First Loss to Texas Tech

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State simply missed its shot at college historical past.

Texas Tech squeezed out a 23-22 victory at MidAmerican Vitality Discipline at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, handing the Eleventh-ranked Cyclones their first lack of the season after it seemed as if coach Matt Campbell ‘s crew would possibly pull off one other last-minute escape.

Iowa State took a 22-17 lead on Rocco Becht’s 44-yard landing move to Carson Brown with 2:11 left, the primary collegiate landing for the redshirt sophomore from Ankeny.

However quarterback Behren Morton drove the Pink Raiders 71 yards for the profitable landing, a 6-yard sprint round proper finish by operating again Taj Brooks with simply 20 seconds left, not sufficient time for a Cyclone miracle.

Some premature penalties and two turnovers pissed off Becht and Co. of their bid to grow to be the primary Iowa State soccer workforce to start out the season 8-0. The Cyclones (7-1, 4-1 Massive 12) now will attempt to regroup earlier than hitting the highway for a sport in opposition to Kansas at Kansas Metropolis’s Arrowhead Stadium subsequent Saturday.

Iowa State outgained Tech 432-366 and the protection got here up with three sacks and two interceptions. However three promising drives stalled in Tech territory, together with one when the Cyclones had first-and-goal on the Tech 1-yard line, and so they needed to accept Kyle Konrardy discipline objectives of 49, 37 and 21 yards as an alternative of touchdowns that may have put it out of attain.

Nonetheless, it seemed as if the Cyclones had adopted up their last-minute 38-35 victory over UCF with one other thrilling end.

On third-and-13 on the Tech 44, Becht hit Brown on the 35 and the backup vast receiver slipped two would-be tacklers and sped down the appropriate sideline to the tip zone. It was Becht’s second TD move of the sport and simply the fifth profession reception for Brown.

However Morton and Brooks mixed to drive the Pink Raiders (6-3, 4-2) rapidly down the sector and spoiled ISU’s 111th Homecoming.

Becht additionally threw a 20-yard landing move to Jayden Higgins within the remaining seconds of the second quarter for a 13-10 halftime lead and completed 23 of 39 for 299 yards and one interception. Iowa State additionally misplaced a fumble for the primary time this season.

Becht has thrown a TD move in 12 straight video games, tying Brock Purdy’s faculty report, and is the seventh ISU quarterback with 5,000 passing yards in his profession, operating his complete to five,196.

Higgins caught a career-high 10 passes for 140 yards, his sixth 100-yard sport at Iowa State, and has a landing reception in 9 of his final 10 video games, together with three of the final 4. Jaylin Noel had six catches for 44 yards.

Darien Porter and Myles Buy had interceptions for the Cyclones, the Buy decide resulting in a quick 50-yard drive that culminated with Becht’s landing move to Higgins.

One other interception was negated by a penalty deep in Tech territory and that was expensive as a result of Tech went on to attain a landing for a 17-13 lead.

The Cyclones additionally harm themselves with a false begin after Abu Sama’s juking 26-yard run gave them a primary down on the Tech 1. After two runs netted solely 2 yards and an incompleted. ISU needed to accept Konrardy’s 21-yard discipline objective, which lower the result in 17-16.

Iowa State was penalized seven instances in all for 55 yards.

The beginning time for the Kansas sport has not been set. The Cyclones can be again at house in opposition to Cincinnati on Nov. 16.