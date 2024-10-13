DALLAS, Texas – The clock struck 6:05 P.M. Central Time contained in the Cotton Bowl and the Golden Hat Trophy was on the pinnacle of Texas soccer head coach Steve Sarkisian as his top-ranked Longhorns have been celebrating their 34-3 thumping of the No.18/16-ranked Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday afternoon.

It took six video games into the 2024 season for an opponent to take the lead in opposition to Texas (6-0, 2-0), however the Longhorns shortly overcame Oklahoma’s 42-yard area purpose on the Sooners’ (4-2, 1-2) third offensive drive of the sport, a drive that took 4:42 off the clock and noticed OU transfer the ball simply 38 yards on 11 performs. The drive, which started with 4:52 left within the first quarter and ended with 10 seconds left, was the one one on the day for the group up north that didn’t finish in both a punt, turnover or finish of half.

After receiving the following kickoff minutes later, quarterback Quinn Ewers , in his first motion for Texas since UT’s 56-7 win over UTSA on Saturday, Sept. 14, orchestrated a 10-play, 75-yard drive that resulted in a 7-yard landing reception from redshirt-junior sign caller to tight finish Gunnar Helm three minutes and 50 seconds later. The drive was the primary of six completely different scoring alternatives — on 12 offensive possessions — for the Longhorn offense that rolled up 406 complete yards of offense on 61 performs in opposition to a Sooner protection that ranked forty third within the nation in complete protection.

Over the course of the ultimate 5 minutes of the second quarter, Texas capped its 21-unanswered factors throughout the second quarter with back-to-back touchdowns as Silas Bolden fell on a unfastened soccer ultimately zone following a 36-yard run by Quintrevion Wisner . Wisner, once more, torched the Sooner protection for one more prolonged run throughout the Longhorns’ subsequent offensive collection because the sophomore operating again out of Glenn Heights, Texas, trotted into the top zone from 43 yards out for a 1-play landing drive following the primary of two Oklahoma misplaced fumbles on consecutive drives.

Though Ewers and huge receiver Ryan Wingo have been unable to attach on a 4th-and-2 play on the Oklahoma 10-yard line throughout Texas’ first possession within the third quarter, Bert Auburn added to the Longhorns’ 21-3 halftime lead the subsequent time the offense took the sphere because the senior place kicker related from 41 yards out. The Flower Mound, Texas, native went on to make a 29-yarder with 7:44 remaining within the recreation to push UT’s lead out to 27-3.

After the Texas protection stopped the Oklahoma offense, which totaled 168 yards of complete offense prior its 17-play, 5:21 drive to finish the sport, on fourth down at its personal 32-yard line with 6:21 left within the contest, Helm out-jumped two members of the Sooner secondary on a go thrown by huge receiver Matthew Golden from 30 yards away. The Longhorn tight finish fell to the bottom on the 2-yard line to setup a 1-yard rush by Jerrick Gibson that proceeded a 1-yard landing run by Ewers.

The dashing landing by the Southlake, Texas, native concluded a second half that noticed the Texas offense rating on its last three possessions of the sport and 6 of its final 9 courting again to the Ewers-to-Helm passing landing early within the second quarter.

UP NEXT

With ESPN’s Faculty GameDay set to come back to Austin, Texas subsequent Saturday, the top-ranked Texas Longhorns will host the No. 5/4 Georgia Bulldogs (4-1, 2-1) at 6:30 p.m. CT in a matchup offered by Truist.

