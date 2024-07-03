NIVA Calls For The Passage Of California’s Ticket Regulation Legislation

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — On Tuesday, the Nationwide Impartial Venue Affiliation (NIVA), a commerce group shaped within the early days of the COVID pandemic, introduced their help for California’s proposed regulation of the occasion ticketing trade.

The proposed laws, California’s Senate Invoice (SB) 785, would supply complete information guidelines for the ticketing trade, each main sellers and secondary market resellers, together with barring speculative ticket gross sales in addition to barring the acquisition of tickets on the market at costs above set limits and blocking using bots or different system designed to bypass amount limits on ticket purchases.

The proposed laws would additionally impose new restrictions on ticket reseller marketplaces requiring them to prominently disclose that they’re a secondary market platform and barring resellers from suggesting that an occasion is bought out when it isn’t.

California’s SB 785 protects followers, artists, and venues from the predatory ticket sellers who’re driving up costs for Californians utilizing deception, non-competitive practices, and scams,” stated Stephen Parker, Govt Director of the Nationwide Impartial Venue Affiliation. “As legislation, this invoice will restore belief and equity in California’s ticket-buying course of and shield followers from these unchecked resellers that tarnish the dwell leisure expertise. NIVA strongly advocates for the invoice’s passage and hopes it may well encourage different states to implement related reform.”

“I’ve heard numerous tales from shoppers who have been misled through the buy of dwell occasion tickets,” stated California State Senator Anna. M. Caballero (D-Merced). “Predatory practices, resembling promoting unauthenticated tickets, utilizing misleading web sites or using bots, hurt the buyer expertise. Small, unbiased venues are left to cope with buyer complaints, refund requests or disputes over ticket authenticity. It’s time we modernize California’s ticketing statute with the intention to shield shoppers from anti-consumer practices and worth gouging. SB 785 is a client safety invoice that ends the predatory practices that at present plague the dwell leisure ticketing trade by enacting significant reforms that place shoppers, venues, artists and groups first!”

”Passage of SB 785 will put California, the birthplace of the fashionable live performance trade, squarely the place it ought to be: out in entrance and main on defending the buyer and the small companies that rely and work together with shoppers on daily basis,” stated Jim Cornett, Proprietor of Harlow’s in Sacramento and NIVA’s California Chapter President. “We need to thank the creator, Senator Anna Caballero (D-Merced), for her management in addition to Meeting Privateness and Client Safety Committee Chair Asm. Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-San Ramon) for working with artists, venues, and nonprofits to get this coverage proper. We’re able to roll up our sleeves to get this to Governor Newsom’s desk.”