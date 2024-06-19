Nintendo shares the first gameplay trailer for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Nintendo lastly shared gameplay footage of Metroid Prime 4: Past throughout Tuesday’s Nintendo Direct. The temporary video was traditional Metroid Prime, that includes intense first-person gunfighting and scanning stuff within the atmosphere. Sadly, we’ll have to attend a short time till we will play it for ourselves, as the corporate gave a obscure 2025 launch window for the title.

We’ve been ready a really very long time for any scraps of details about the subsequent entry within the beloved Metroid Prime collection. The sport was first revealed on June thirteenth, 2017, with only a emblem, and when Nintendo introduced that it was rebooting the title in January 2019, its video didn’t include any footage of the sport itself. When it stated it was restarting growth, Nintendo revealed that the unique builders of the collection, Retro Studios, could be taking up.