Nina Dobrev Offers Insight into Knee Surgery Recovery

Nina Dobrev supplied an replace by way of Instagram on how she’s recovering from a knee harm she suffered in Might — noting that she’s lastly in a position to stroll with out crutches.

The Vampire Diaries actress, 35, “snapped” her knee whereas falling off a motorcycle, tearing her ACL and meniscus and fracturing a part of her knee joint. Dobrev stated the restoration course of “sucks,” however added that it pressured her to decelerate and permit her household and mates to assist her.

“I’m not gonna sugar coat it. Typically the universe sends you a message that you simply don’t actually wish to hear. In my case, the universe wasn’t not asking … it was telling me to decelerate,” she wrote on Sunday July 28.

“This has been an particularly difficult time. Being motionless and having to be so depending on others hasn’t been straightforward. Asking for assistance is even more durable, however I haven’t had a alternative. My group of mates have actually confirmed up for me in such a fantastic approach.”

Dobrev stated her harm and the lengthy restoration pressured her to maneuver previous a concern of asking for assist.

“I had a number of anxiousness after I first obtained injured, as a result of I didn’t wish to ‘trouble’ individuals or be an inconvenience. I’ve been actually fighting the loud voices in my head that maintain saying ‘you’re a burden.’ I’ve some work to do nonetheless in remedy,” she shared. “I’m studying that group is vital. We are able to’t do all the things on their lonesome.”

Although Dobrev is up and strolling — and not too long ago attended her first occasion for the reason that accident, the premiere of her movie Reunion — she notes that she’s nonetheless removed from full energy.

“My physique has been so stagnant for therefore lengthy, lastly getting to maneuver, and [to] slowly begin placing stress on my leg has modified my psychological state a lot. I’m attempting to be kinder to myself, to remind myself that that is momentary and it’ll get higher,” she wrote. “Since began strolling & touring a bit I’ve been feeling far more optimistic, I can lastly see the sunshine on the finish of the tunnel.”

Earlier this month, Dobrev stepped out with associate and former Olympian Shaun White at a pre-Olympics bash in Paris. White, a fixture of the Winter Olympics for years, completely informed Us Weekly in Might that he was trying ahead to the charged ambiance of worldwide competitors, at the same time as a spectator.

“The strain that’s on the Olympics, it’s such as you really feel it. It’s this thick type of air,” White stated. “If you stroll into any one of many stadiums the place they’re competing, you’re feeling that type of stress and that pleasure.”