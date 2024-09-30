Nina Agdal Gives Birth, Welcomes 1st Baby With Fiance Logan Paul

Logan Paul and fiancée Nina Agdal are mother and father.

WWE star Paul, 29, and mannequin Agdal, 32, introduced the beginning of their daughter by way of a joint submit on Instagram. “Esmé Agdal Paul has entered the chat ✌🏼,” the caption learn, alongside pictures and movies of the couple within the hospital with their new child. The primary snap confirmed the household of three snuggled collectively on the hospital mattress, whereas a video confirmed Agdal stroking her child’s head whereas Esmé lay on her dad’s naked chest.

Followers and household flooded the remark part with messages of affection and assist, together with Jake Paul, Logan’s brother, who wrote, “SO INSANE SO HAPPY FOR YOU.”

Jake and Logan’s mom, Pam Stepnick, additionally took to the feedback to jot down, “Grammy Pammy has entered the chat too!! Thanks Logan & Nina Thanks for bringing this little Angel into our household!!!Greatest collab but!!!🍼🌸👼.”

Nina and Logan introduced her being pregnant in Might when she debuted her child bump on the purple carpet for the ​​Sports activities Illustrated swimsuit concern launch social gathering in New York Metropolis, the place the couple posed for pictures. On the time, Agdal admitted to Additional that Logan “needed a boy” at first, however had since absolutely embraced the concept of turning into a “woman dad.”

“It took three days. I’ll be trustworthy with you… It took three days earlier than I used to be like, ‘That is superior,’” the WWE champ advised the outlet. “The concept of getting a lady now’s superior, I’m in love with it… I can’t think about the rest.”

“However at first it was a little bit daunting, you recognize,” Logan continued. “My thoughts bought like, ‘I’m a man, I understand how like guys deal with ladies. It’s not at all times honest. Life is difficult.’ And it took me a little bit bit to recover from, however now I can’t think about having the rest than a child woman, and I couldn’t be extra excited.”

Logan went on to clarify his main realization that “​​all of my issues about being a lady dad are based mostly round 14 to fifteen years from now, proper when she turns into like a young person and is like, ‘I’m going to do what I need, Dad.’”

He added, “That’s the place my anxiousness comes from, but it surely’s thus far out from now and I believe these first 13 years are actually what issues, and it’s going to be the very best time of our lives and now I’m excited.”

Agdal, for her half, predicted that Logan and their daughter would haven’t any issues getting alongside, saying in Might, “She’s going to be like Daddy’s woman, that’s what occurs.”