Nikka Costa on Releasing Album ‘Dirty Disco’ After 6-Year Hiatus

From the pandemic to her private life, loads has modified for Nikka Costa whereas she has been on musical hiatus the previous six years. But Costa, 52, is able to go away the previous behind and have some enjoyable.

“We’re at all times in our telephones and we’re being bombarded with information and drama and trauma,” she instructed Us Weekly solely whereas selling her new album, Soiled Disco. “I actually wished to make a document that’s gonna be actually enjoyable to play stay, simply actually optimistic and vibey.”

Nikka — who’s the daughter of the late Don Costa, the legendary music producer who labored with the likes of Frank Sinatra — has a novel, funky sound that infuses the joyful, dancey feeling of ‘70s and ‘80s music into the twenty first century.

One track particularly, “Dance N Neglect,” has the form of beat that makes you wish to go dance on the street — which is strictly what Nikka did within the track’s music video.

“We completely went rogue for this video,” she instructed Us. “Me and Justin [Stanley, her husband] simply drove across the metropolis over a couple of days and filmed on the iPhone and edited it collectively and it’s so nice.”

Nikka added that her son, Suede, who she describes as “a daredevil sports activities skater dude,” made a cameo within the video as properly.

“He’s positively within the music video, him and his skate buddies. It was so enjoyable,” she stated, including that whereas he’s solely 11 years outdated, he helps her with a few of the modifying, too.

Associated: Kris Jenner and Extra Epic Celeb Music Video Cameos

Working in movie and TV simply is not sufficient! Take a look at celebrities who’ve made shock appearances in music movies through the years — from Courteney Cox’s traditional “Dancing within the Darkish” second with Bruce Springsteen to Kylie Jenner sharing the display screen with Travis Scott!

Nikka additionally shares daughter Sugar, 17, with Stanley, who she collaborates with on plenty of her music.

“Now we have at all times labored collectively, even from the start of our relationship,” Nikka stated of her husband, whom she married in 1992. “We all know one another’s boundaries and we now have actually excessive respect for one another’s skills. And belief. He pushes me greater than every other producer I’ve ever labored with.”

One other standout observe on the album is the primary single, “It’s Simply Love.” Simply in time for Delight Month, the track emphasizes the common nature of affection, and Nikka instructed Us it was truly written based mostly on an expertise she had with a relative.

“I do know [homophobia] exists, clearly everyone knows it exists, however when it was so near residence … it actually shocked me,” she instructed Us. “It was simply so merciless and I bought actual fired up about it. It simply pissed me off. I’ve at all times been, like, ‘Reside your life, do your factor, don’t care what different folks assume,’ however this [song] was particularly form of directed at this individual and that second.”

Thank You! You could have efficiently subscribed.

Within the refrain of the track, Nikka sings, “It’s simply love / Don’t make it a giant deal / All of us want it to heal / Don’t matter what sort of love.”

“It’s one in all my favorites,” she famous.

The “Dance N Neglect” music video is out now and Soiled Disco might be launched on August 16.