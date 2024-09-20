Nightclub Shooting Victim Natania Reuben Reacts to Diddy Arrest

A lady who claimed Sean “Diddy” Combs shot her within the face in an notorious 1999 New York Metropolis nightclub capturing stated she thanked God after studying of the rap mogul’s arrest on Monday, September 16.

“I stated, ‘Are you kidding me, actually?’ [My daughter] stated, ‘Sure!’ I simply screamed out to God, ‘Thanks, merciful father!’” Natania Reuben instructed The Every day Beast in an interview printed on Wednesday, September 18.

“The most effective days ever,” Reuben added to the outlet.

Reuben maintains that Diddy, 54, pulled the set off on the gun that injured her in December 1999 at Membership New York in Manhattan, the place Diddy attended a celebration with then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez when a struggle broke out. Diddy denied any involvement.

“Certainly not by any means did I’ve something to do with a capturing. I don’t personal a gun nor did I’ve possession of a gun that night time. I had nothing to do with a capturing on this membership,” he stated at a press convention on the time.

Diddy was acquitted of all prices in 2001. His affiliate, Moses “Shyne” Barrow, was convicted in reference to the capturing and served 9 years in jail.

Reuben feels she by no means obtained the justice she deserved throughout the 2001 trial, however is hopeful that Diddy’s latest indictment on prices of intercourse trafficking and racketeering will stick. Diddy has pleaded not responsible to all prices in opposition to him.

“[Combs] was someone with energy, status, fame, cash, and all of that,” Reuben stated. “It was the biblical David and Goliath story. I do know my sling and my stone may be 25 years outdated, however…”

Though Diddy confronted no legal prices, in 2011, he settled a multimillion-dollar civil lawsuit introduced in opposition to him by Reuben and two different victims within the 1999 capturing, per Reuters.

Barrow, Diddy’s former protégé who was sentenced over the capturing, lately spoke out about his former Dangerous Boy Information boss’ arrest, claiming Diddy “destroyed my life.”

“After I was an 18-year-old child, simply desirous to do nothing apart from make my mom proud and make Belize proud and … be acknowledged for my expertise and take over the world. I used to be defending him and he rotated and referred to as witnesses to testify in opposition to me. He just about despatched me to jail,” Shyne alleged of Diddy throughout a latest information convention in his native Belize.

On the time of Shyne’s sentencing, Diddy stated in an announcement, “Shyne’s sentence is unfair and excessive as I do know he had no intention of wounding anybody. My prayers are with him and his household. I’m shocked by right now’s consequence. I’ll proceed to help Shyne all through his enchantment.”

An indictment unsealed on Tuesday, September 17, alleged that Diddy “abused, threatened and coerced girls and others round him.”

In line with the indictment, “to take action, Combs relied on the workers, assets and affect of the multifaceted enterprise empire that he led and managed — making a legal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in, and tried to interact in, amongst different crimes, intercourse trafficking, pressured labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.”

Following Diddy’s arrest, his legal professional Marc Agnifilo instructed Us Weekly, “We’re upset with the choice to pursue what we imagine is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Legal professional’s Workplace. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving household man and confirmed philanthropist who has spent the final 30 years constructing an empire, adoring his kids and dealing to uplift the Black group.”

Agnifilo added, “He’s an imperfect individual, however he isn’t a legal. To his credit score, Mr. Combs has been nothing however cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York final week in anticipation of those prices. Please reserve your judgment till you may have all of the details. These are the acts of an harmless man with nothing to cover, and he seems ahead to clearing his title in court docket.”

Diddy was denied bail twice this week pending his trial. He’s remanded to remain on the Metropolitan Detention Middle in New York till the trial.