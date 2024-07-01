Niecy Nash ‘Pleasantly Surprised’ by Travis Kelce’s Acting

Niecy Nash is opening up about working with Travis Kelce in his performing debut.

“You recognize what, I’m pleasantly stunned. He’s doing rather well,” Nash, 54, instructed Leisure Tonight of her costar within the new Ryan Murphy horror sequence Grotesquerie.

Nash mentioned she’s been working with Kelce, 34, on set, serving to the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs tight finish rehearse strains. The actress mentioned it’s often “us sitting round consuming In-N-Out studying phrases off a chunk of paper.”

As for whether or not Nash has quizzed the Tremendous Bowl champion about his famous person girlfriend, Taylor Swift, additionally 34, the actress performed coy.

“Nicely now, I don’t ask and inform! Let me simply say that,” mentioned Nash.

Nash was the primary to disclose that Kelce will seem within the FX sequence when she shared a video of her and the NFL participant on set by way of Instagram in Could.

Within the clip, Nash tells the digicam, “Guys, guess who I’m working with on Grotesquerie … dun-dun-dun-dun!” earlier than panning to Kelce, who might be seen behind her.

Because the pair burst into laughter, Kelce says, “Leaping into new territory with Niecy!”

Kelce shared the put up to his Instagram Tales and wrote over it, “Steppin into a brand new world with one of many legends!” and tagged Nash.

On the Could 15 episode of his and brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast, Kelce mentioned that filming his performing debut was “a lot enjoyable,” and praised Murphy as an “unbelievable author, director, producer, the entire above.”

“He appeared very assured that I’d have the ability to do that, and he kinda injected that in me the primary dialog that we had. So hopefully I don’t bomb this for him,” he mentioned.

“Travis had an unbelievable time filming,” a supply solely instructed Us Weekly in Could, including that Kelce is finished capturing the present. “He had enjoyable doing it.”

A second insider shared that Murphy, 58, referred to as Kelce and needed him to be within the new FX horror sequence. “It was fairly spur of the second,” the supply mentioned, with the primary insider including it was “shocking” for Kelce that he obtained the provide.

In March, Kelce was additionally introduced because the host of Amazon Prime Video’s new recreation present, Are You Smarter Than a Celeb?, a brand new tackle Are You Smarter Than a fifth Grader?

“I grew up loving recreation reveals, and I’m excited to be following within the footsteps of so many TV icons by internet hosting my very first one with Are You Smarter Than a Celeb?” Kelce mentioned in a press release. “The unique present is a superb success, so to be bringing a brand new format with everybody’s favourite celebrities to the display screen, will certainly be entertaining. I’m simply joyful to be on the internet hosting facet of the equation right here and excited to see how these well-known faces sustain.”