Nicolle Wallace and Rosie Sound Off on Trump’s ‘Dementia’

Two of Donald Trump’s favorite targets—Rosie O’Donnell and MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace—agreed that he should be “in place to help people who are in dementia” instead of running the country.

O’Donnell appeared on Wallace’s podcast The Best People Monday, where she likened Trump, 79, to “your grandfather at that age” who you “wouldn’t let use the electric knife at Thanksgiving.”

Added Wallace, “or walk your dog.”

O’Donnell continued, “When you watch that UN speech, in the same way we knew watching Joe Biden at that debate, the man was not cognitively present in the way he used to be. The same is true for Donald Trump.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 30: Nicolle Wallace speaks onstage during Former FBI Director James Comey In Conversation With MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace at 92NY on May 30, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Though his feud with O’Donnell is decades old, Trump turned his ire to Wallace just last month. Wallace currently hosts Deadline: White House for MSNBC, and was former White House communications director under President George W. Bush. She also briefly co-hosted The View in 2014, Trump’s favorite hate-watch daytime show.

“She is a loser, with bad ratings, who was already thrown off of The View,” he raged on Truth Social after Wallace reported what he characterized as “fake news” about the expectations surrounding his meeting with Vladimir Putin that month to secure a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Wallace didn’t use more than a few seconds of airtime to address his online attacks when she appeared on Deadline the next day, however, though she dubbed him “delusional” as she declared he’s “furious at anyone that covers the truth about this story and any others.”

O’Donnell’s thoughts on Trump have never softened, as she fled the country to avoid America under his second administration. When Wallace asked Monday if she’d ever “come back” to the States, the comedian said she wasn’t optimistic.

“Hopefully, you know, when he’s gone and he’s an elderly man,” she said. “It might be too late to save the nation from him. It’s hard for me to believe that this uneducated racist buffoon is the president of the United States,” she said, but “we have people who are unwilling, unable to see him for who he is.” She added, “If you can’t see that there’s a madman in the house, you’re never going to protect the kids. There’s a madman in the White House.”

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 22: Rosie O’Donnell and Nicolle Wallace attend the 11th Annual Rosie’s Theater Kids Benefit Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis on September 22, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Wendell Teodoro/WireImage) Wendell Teodoro/WireImage

Though they hammered Trump throughout the interview, the former colleagues also reflected on their time together on The View. “I remember walking into my test” for the show, Wallace recalled, “and you and Whoopi were the pillars and then Rosie Perez, and they were sort of casting for a Republican to fight with the three of you,” she said, reflecting on the budding of their friendship at the time.

O’Donnell replied, “The reason that Whoopi and I both said ‘you,’ was because you’re the smartest. And that’s what you need when talking about serious issues, really smart people to debate the rights and wrongs.” She added, “The placating of him and allowing him to dictate what the news cycle is has to stop. “They need to all band together in mainstream media and say, ‘We will not post his lies without comment anymore.’”