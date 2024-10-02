Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Makes Runway Debut at Paris Fashion Week

Nicole Kidman and Keith City’s daughter Sunday Rose is formally hitting the runway.

The 16-year-old walked in Miu Miu’s Spring/Summer time 2025 Paris Style Week present on Tuesday, October 1, marking her vogue runway debut.

Sunday rocked a white sleeveless costume with delicate ribbon detailing for the occasion, pairing the look with knee-high leg heaters and matching peep-toe heels. Her blonde hair was worn down and partially tucked behind her eyes.

To finish the look, {the teenager} went for a delicate make-up look with a shiny pink lip and a pink manicure. She donned a critical facial features whereas strutting down the runway.

Kidman, 57, was seemingly not in attendance at Tuesday’s present. Nonetheless, the Oscar winner made certain to assist her daughter by sharing a photograph of the second by way of her Instagram Story and including a number of coronary heart emojis.

Two months earlier than Sunday’s huge vogue second, Kidman recalled telling her daughter she may attend a present when she turned a sure age.

“She’s about to show 16. That’s what I instructed her, when she was 16 she was allowed to come back to a present,” Kidman defined in an August interview with Vogue Australia. “She’s needed to go for a very long time. That was her foray into it, and that was it. I’m like no, no extra. It’s a push-pull. I don’t need to maintain her again as a result of I don’t need to be coddling her.”

Kidman and City, who tied the knot in 2006, additionally share 13-year-old daughter Religion. (Kidman can also be a mother to daughter Bella, 31, and son Connor, 29, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise.)

Whereas Kidman might not have attended Miu Miu’s newest present, she and Sunday had a mother-daughter date on the Balenciaga present couture present throughout Paris Style Week in June. The duo coordinated in matching all-black ensembles, sitting beside Naomi Watts and Kai Schreiber.

Sunday made a uncommon public look in April alongside sister Religion and their dad and mom on the forty ninth AFI Life Achievement Award Gala held in Los Angeles. Kidman obtained the Lifetime Achievement Award, which is extensively considered one of many highest honors in American cinema.

Throughout her acceptance speech, Kidman gave a candy shout-out to her household. “There’s additionally crucial factor, love. Large, huge love. After which proper there’s the love of my life, and the loves of my life,” she stated. “My daughters have by no means been wherever publicly with me on a crimson carpet, tonight was their first evening, so that they’re right here, Sunday and Religion.”