Nicole Kidman, Salma Hayek Have No Beef After Fashion Week Moment (EXCL)

Regardless of rampant hypothesis, Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek didn’t share a tense second at Paris Style Week.

In a video posted through X on Sunday, October 13, by Brazilian information outlet Central Actuality, Kidman, 57, and Hayek, 58, are seen interacting as cameras flash round them on the Balenciaga present, which came about on September 30.

“There is no such thing as a beef between the 2 ladies,” one supply tells Us Weekly of the clip, during which the actresses briefly chat inaudibly with each other, greet Katy Perry and cope with a chaotic swarm of photographers in a particularly crowded area.

“They’re shut associates and there’s nothing to this. They have been in the midst of a dialog and it’s being taken out of context,” a second supply tells Us after some shops and social media customers interpreted Kidman and Hayek’s change as “tense” and “awkward.” Provides the second supply: “Nicole has not too long ago misplaced her mother, let’s have some grace for her.”

Kidman later took her entrance row seat on the star-studded present proper subsequent to Hayek’s husband, François-Henri Pinault, as Hayek sat beside Pinault, 62, and It star actor Invoice Skarsgard. On Kidman’s different aspect was Anna Wintour.

Paris Style Week supplied some a lot wanted lightness for Kidman, whose attendance marked the Good Couple actress’ first public look after the loss of life of her mom, Janelle Ann Kidman.

The tragic information was confirmed in an announcement learn by Kidman’s Babygirl director Halina Reijn through the Venice Movie Pageant on September 7. “Right this moment I arrived in Venice to seek out out shortly after, that my lovely, courageous mom Janelle Ann Kidman has simply handed,” Reijn, 38, learn on Kidman’s behalf on the pageant. “I’m in shock and I’ve to go to my household, however this award is for her, she formed me, she guided me and he or she made me.”

Of nurse educator Janelle, Nicole mentioned in a 2020 interview: “She’s given me the fireplace to pursue the profession I’ve as a result of I’ve at all times needed to please her. However she additionally carved her personal path and needed her daughters to have the identical alternative to carve their very own paths.”

Paris Style Week was additionally evidently loved by Hayek, who attended numerous reveals in daring, fun-filled ensembles. One specific standout included the lacy lavender gown and chrome platform heels she wore on the Valentino Pavillon des Folies Present on September 29, simply someday previous to the Balenciaga present.

With reporting by Amanda Williams