Nicole Kidman Responds to Plastic Surgery Rumors 

Because of a protracted profession in Hollywood and society’s insistence to touch upon ladies’s appearances, Nicole Kidman has confronted rumors of cosmetic surgery for years. How dare a girl in her late 50s nonetheless be lovely! She should’ve had work carried out, we cry.

Kidman’s breakout position got here in 1989 with Lifeless Calm, then starred in Days of Thunder a yr later by which she acted reverse Tom Cruise, whom she later married and finally divorced. Kidman was admired for her porcelain-clear pores and skin, firey pink hair, and svelte determine. And in the event you take a look at photographs from then and now, she hasn’t modified a lot (though she’s a blonde as of late). With that comes rumors, hypothesis, accusations even, that she’s had cosmetic surgery. In 2008, Kidman addressed these rumors.

Nicole Kidman responded to cosmetic surgery rumors

“To be sincere, I’m fully pure,” she mentioned throughout an interview with Marie Claire in 2007. “I’ve nothing in my face or something. I put on sunscreen, and I don’t smoke. I handle myself. And I’m very proud to say that.”

In 2011, she added to that in an interview with a German journal, explaining that she’d tried Botox earlier than however didn’t prefer it. “I didn’t like how my face regarded afterward,” she admitted. “Now I don’t use it anymore—I can transfer my brow once more!”

In 2022, Kidman shared a snap to Instagram with director Lulu Wang on the set of the brand new Amazon collection Expats. Followers took to the feedback part to supply their merciless suggestions. “What did you do along with your face?!?!?!!!? You might be beginning to get like a monster, it’s unhappy cuz you have been lovely,” wrote one. “You don’t appear to be you, Nicole,” commented one other. “One thing is mistaken along with your face,” another person chimed in.

Kidman actually isn’t the one movie star to face this type of barrage on-line. The Boys star Erin Moriarty lately got here beneath criticism by followers who mentioned she’d “ruined her face.” Shock, shock, that shit hurts.

In a since-deleted, prolonged Instagram put up shared in January 2024, the actor mentioned, “That is one thing I actually by no means anticipated writing. We’re all topic to ranges of bullying all through our lives however I’m horrified, and I felt that I deserved to take a second to handle these items.”