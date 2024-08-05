Nicole Kidman Doesn’t Drive Lamborghini Gifted by Husband Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman acquired an epic current from husband Keith City within the type of a Lamborghini Urus, however she doesn’t truly drive it.

“My husband purchased me a Lamborghini, however I drive a Subaru and he drives the Lamborghini,” Kidman, 57, informed Victoria Beckham in a Vogue Australia profile revealed on Friday, August 2.

Kidman additional confided in Beckham, 50, that she just isn’t into autos the best way that City, 56, is.

“My husband is a automobile particular person. I’m not a automobile particular person,” Kidman mentioned. “I’m like, ‘You may choose me up in something, I’ll be glad.’ I do like a little bit of air-con.”

In keeping with Kidman, City bought the sports activities automobile due to his personal curiosity.

“I feel that’s why he purchased it for me. He loves quick vehicles, he loves any vehicles. That’s his factor,” the Household Affair star mentioned. “He’s a Queensland, [Australia] boy, got here from nothing. Form of the identical factor as David [Beckham] the place you go, ‘I’m going to construct myself up and make myself who I’m.’ Such as you, like me. We’re self-made, all 4 of us, proper?”

Victoria agreed with Kidman, noting that her 49-year-old husband is equally “obsessed” with vehicles whereas she is extra into fashionable pursuits.

“There you go. Vehicles, soccer and guitars. And thus, we like vehicles, soccer and guitars,” Kidman quipped. “And make-up and garments!”

Kidman has been married to City since 2006 they usually share daughters Sunday Rose, 15, and Religion Margaret, 13. (Kidman additionally shares two grownup youngsters with ex-husband Tom Cruise.)

Kidman and City just lately celebrated their 18th anniversary.

“I’m so fortunate that I discovered it. It’s such an unstable trade and he’s my solace,” she gushed in Vogue Australia. “Each day we stand up within the morning and we go for a stroll — and we maintain fingers. We love holding fingers!”

Thank You! You’ve got efficiently subscribed.

She continued, “The best recommendation I used to be given was there’s the person — so there’s the me and the you — and there’s the we and that’s solely you. Nobody else has what Keith and I create, [or] any married couple who’re companions [have]. We create this, so we resolve what that is. For those who actually just like the particular person, actually love them, however actually like them, too, god, it helps.”

Kidman additionally attributes their lasting relationship to “loads” of compromise.

“It’s all the time trial and error, and generally it’s imbalanced after which it will get again in stability,” she mentioned. “We don’t gloat about it. Folks all the time ask, ‘What’s your marriage recommendation?’ We don’t have any! Everybody does their very own factor and creates it. I’m not some relationship guru. I’m simply looking for my very own approach.”