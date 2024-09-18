Nicolas Cage’s ‘Spider-Man Noir’ Series Casts Lukas Haas

Amazon‘s Spider-Man Noir, a live-action sequence primarily based on the Marvel comedian, has added recurring roles performed by Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice and Amanda Schull.

They be part of Nicolas Cage beforehand introduced to don a Spidey go well with, alongside Lamorne Morris, Brendan Gleeson, Abraham Popoola, Li Jun Li and Jack Huston. The sequence revolves round an growing old and down-on-his-luck personal investigator (Cage) in Thirties New York, who’s compelled to grapple together with his previous life as the town’s one and solely superhero.

The sequence is produced by Sony Footage Tv and Amazon MGM Studios. Spider-Man Noir is a part of the bigger Marvel universe that Amazon is assembling, with the streamer already engaged on Silk: Spider Society with The Strolling Useless alum Angela Kang.

The sequence will first debut on MGM+ — the premium cable community previously often known as Epix that’s now owned by Amazon — earlier than launching globally on Prime Video. Harry Bradbeer will direct and govt produce the primary two episodes, whereas Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot will function co-showrunners and govt producers.

Uziel and Lightfoot developed the sequence with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal, the staff behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Lord, Miller, Pascal, Aditya Sood and Dan Shear will govt produce.

Haas is repped by Paradigm and LBI Leisure, whereas Britton is repped by UTA and Enterprise Leisure Companions. Christopher is repped by Zuri Company and Evolve Expertise Administration, and Kostroff is repped by BRS Gage and Schiowitz Artists.

MacArthur is repped by UTA and Haven Leisure, whereas Massingill is repped by Enterprise Leisure Companions, Ellis Expertise Group and J Pervis Expertise. Rice is repped by The Kohner Company and Artists First, and Schull is repped by Sweeney Leisure and Progressive Artists.