NICKELODEON KIDS’ CHOICE AWARDS 2024 DIVES INTO BIKINI BOTTOM TO CELEBRATE 25 YEARS OF SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS

***HIGHLIGHTS AND WINNERS***

Share It: @Nickelodeon @KidsChoiceAwards #KCA

** Click on HERE to entry interviews, clips, photographs and photographs from the present.

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., July 13, 2024 Nickelodeon Youngsters’ Alternative Awards 2024 took youngsters and households to Bikini Backside within the greatest underwater get together of the summer season to rejoice 25 years of SpongeBob SquarePants, dwell on Saturday, July 13, at 8 p.m. (ET/PT). Hosted by SpongeBob SquarePants (voiced by Tom Kenny) and Patrick Star (voiced by Invoice Fagerbakke), Nickelodeon Youngsters’ Alternative Awards 2024 featured: enhanced graphics, high-tech movement seize and augmented actuality; enjoyable superstar collaborations and appearances from at present’s high stars; the model’s signature orange blimp award and epic slimings; and thrilling surprises revealing followers’ favourite TV reveals, motion pictures, music and extra.

Highlights from Nickelodeon Youngsters’ Alternative Awards 2024 embody:

An brisk opening dance quantity, that includes Paul Russell performing his hit “ Lil Boo Thang ,” alongside a montage of all of the reveals, motion pictures, music and well-liked web sensations all year long;

performing his hit “ ,” alongside a montage of all of the reveals, motion pictures, music and well-liked web sensations all year long; A efficiency medley from The Child LAROI of his chart-topping “Nights Like This,” brand-new single “Women” and smash hit “Keep,” culminating in an epic sliming;

Athlete, entrepreneur and cultural icon Serena Williams honored with the extremely coveted Legend Gold Blimp Award, for her illustrious profession spanning the worlds of sports activities, trend, magnificence and life-style, introduced by Kelly Rowland ;

; A halftime present second that includes Jelly Roll, Heidi Klum and a marching band, earlier than Jelly Roll is drenched with Slime from the straw of the enormous slushy cup on stage;

An animated Dora the Explorer dousing the viewers within the mosh pit with a tropical Slime palm tree;

A shock sliming of Henry Golding, as he introduced Put up Malone because the winner of “Favourite Male Artist;”

An unique teaser clip from the CG-animated movie Transformers One , introduced by forged members Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry and Keegan-Michael Key ;

, introduced by forged members Chris Hemsworth, and ; Underwater scuba divers revealing Jack Black as “Favourite Villain,” earlier than he will get doused in Slime, when he receives an Orange Blimp in his mailbox;

as “Favourite Villain,” earlier than he will get doused in Slime, when he receives an Orange Blimp in his mailbox; A centerstage sliming for Reneé Rapp when she accepts her Orange Blimp for “Favourite Breakout Artist;”

SpongeBob and Patrick chatting with a fellow dynamic duo, Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell , earlier than their “Fan-Favourite Film” win for Good Burger 2 ;

and , earlier than their “Fan-Favourite Film” win for ; The inaugural Nickelodeon Our World award given to 14 honorees and chosen by the Nickelodeon Our World coalition of companions, in collaboration with the Jefferson Awards, a program of Multiplying Good;

A primary-ever multicolor finale sliming, blasted from a shock large cake given to SpongeBob for his birthday;

Appearances from Nickelodeon’s iconic animated characters together with the forged of PAW Patrol and Rock Paper Scissors , Lincoln Loud (The Loud Home) , Sandy Cheeks ( SpongeBob SquarePants ) and Dora ( DORA );

and , , ( ) and Dora ( ); Superstar appearances from Iain Armitage, MrBeast, Benny Blanco , Kylie Cantrall , Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Henry Golding , Mckenna Grace , DeAndre Hopkins , Montana Jordan , Ryan Kaji , Anna Kendrick , Put up Malone, Shameik Moore , Rita Ora , Bella Poarch , Raegan Revord , Lexi Rivera , Margot Robbie , Olivia Rodrigo , Adam Sandler , Walker Scobell , Hannah Stocking , Heidi Klum , Jordan & Salish Matter and extra;

, , Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, , , , , , , Put up Malone, , , , , , , , , , , , Jordan & Salish Matter and extra; And appearances by Nickelodeon expertise: Wolfgang Schaeffer, Jahzir Bruno and Lexi Janicek from The Actually Loud Home; Jack Griffo and Kira Kosarin from The Thundermans; and Younger Dylan from Tyler Perry’s Younger Dylan.

Following are the Nickelodeon Youngsters’ Alternative Awards 2024 winners:

TELEVISION:

FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW

Younger Sheldon

FAVORITE REALITY SHOW

America’s Acquired Expertise

FAVORITE CARTOON

SpongeBob SquarePants

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, Excessive Faculty Musical: The Musical: The Collection)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson, Percy Jackson and the Olympians)

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Miranda Cosgrove (Carly, iCarly)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Younger Sheldon)

FILM:

FAVORITE MOVIE

Barbie

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Timothée Chalamet (Willy Wonka, Wonka)

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Margot Robbie (Barbie, Barbie)

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

Spider-Man: Throughout the Spider-Verse

FAVORITE MALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Adam Sandler (Leo, Leo)

FAVORITE FEMALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Anna Kendrick (Poppy, Trolls Band Collectively)

FAVORITE VILLAIN

Jack Black (Bowser, The Tremendous Mario Bros. Film)

MUSIC:

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Put up Malone

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP

Think about Dragons

FAVORITE SONG

“What Was I Made For?”- Billie Eilish

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

“Barbie World“- Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua

FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST

Reneé Rapp

FAVORITE ALBUM

“GUTS”- Olivia Rodrigo

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

North America: Taylor Swift

FAVORITE TICKET OF THE YEAR

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

FAVORITE VIRAL SONG

“Espresso”- Sabrina Carpenter

OTHER CATEGORIES:

FAVORITE MALE CREATOR

MrBeast

FAVORITE FEMALE CREATOR

Lexi Rivera

FAVORITE GAMER

Kai Cenat

FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR

Bella Poarch

FAVORITE CREATOR FAMILY

Jordan Matter/Salish Matter

FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR

Simone Biles

FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR

Travis Kelce

FAVORITE VIDEO GAME

Roblox

Nickelodeon Youngsters’ Alternative Awards 2024 will encore (ET/PT) on Sunday, July 14, at 10:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Nickelodeon, and 9 a.m. on Nicktoons; and Monday, July 15, at 9 p.m. on TeenNick. The present can even be obtainable to stream on Paramount+ on Sunday, July 14.

SOURCE Nickelodeon