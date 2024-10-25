Nick Wright Wants The NBA To Change The Rules Because The Celtics Are Too Good

Nathaniel S. Butler. Getty Pictures.

Over time, we as Celtics followers have needed to take heed to plenty of bullshit from the media. Years and years of making an attempt to interrupt up the Jays and pit them in opposition to one another. Everybody making an attempt to invalidate what they have been doing on the court docket for some bizarre cause. Disrespect at each flip actually.

Nicely, as we enter the 2024-25 season with the Celts as defending champs and at the moment kicking the shit out of the whole NBA, we’ve a brand new take.

The NBA wants to vary the principles as a result of the Celtics are too good.

Please, inject this shit DIRECTLY into my veins. I like all of the crying we’re now getting from the identical individuals who spent years shitting on the Celtics, calling them frauds, choosing in opposition to them at each flip and so on. Have some goddamn disgrace would you? Seems like somebody continues to be just a bit upset about what occurred this previous June

I discover it very attention-grabbing that the individuals who appear to be the loudest that the Celts are “ruining the NBA” or that the principles must be modified due to Mazzulla Ball appear to be coming from their largest haters. I am so sorry Nick Wright is not having enjoyable watching the Celtics dominate. Poor child! I am not seeing the difficulty, as I’m having a ton of enjoyable.

The wonder in shit like that is the place was this through the Warriors Dynasty? They have been revolutionizing basketball and everybody sucked their dick nonstop for almost a decade. However now that it is the Celtics who usually are not solely taking part in that manner, however are taking it up a stage it is an issue? The game is ruined and the principles must be modified?

FEED ME YOUR TEARS YOU LOSERS

What these folks attempt to do is body it as “your followers suppose your product sucks and it’s good to change it”. No no. That is not it. Individuals who hate the Celtics are mad that they are so good and suppose it is unfair that their very own favourite crew cannot play this manner. Sorry, construct higher rosters? The place was the Nick Wright 8-minute monologue about how the Warriors have been ruining the NBA?

Anybody who chalks up the Celts 3pt quantity to “simply chucking threes” is both

A) Not watching

B) Not understanding what they’re watching

If you cannot admire elite ball and participant motion, maximizing spacing, and having a roster stuffed with elite shooters, that sounds extra like a you drawback than an NBA drawback. It is no shock all of the crying about this you see on Twitter and listen to on these reveals comes from the identical opposing fanbases/media trolls.

Earlier than it was the Celtics have been by no means going to be adequate. Now it is they’re too good so we have to change the principles. How embarrassing for these folks.

Now this is not to say Wright’s complete rant was incorrect. The load administration stuff I agree with. However possibly, simply possibly, as a substitute of crying about altering the principles, groups ought to simply be higher at maximizing their play whereas following the principles? Oh, not everybody can do what the Celtics accomplish that issues want to vary? What? Do folks actually consider this shit?

Oh properly. Sadly for them, that is their new actuality. This man has damaged not solely the media’s brains, however now additionally apparently the NBA as a complete.

Commercial

I wasn’t actually certain what the media narratives have been going to be this season now that the Celts lastly gained their title, however I actually did not have

“The NBA wants to vary their guidelines as a result of the Celtics are too good”

on my bingo card. I will admit, I type of find it irresistible right here.