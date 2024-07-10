Nick Petropoulos Elevated To EVP Of Promotion And Artist Development At Arista

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Arista Information has introduced the promotion of Nick Petropoulos to Government Vice President (EVP) of Promotion and Artist Growth. In his new expanded place, Petropoulos will play a vital function in main the label’s artist improvement technique whereas persevering with to supervise radio promotions throughout the roster.

Since becoming a member of Arista in 2021, Petropoulos has been straight concerned in main the labels’ promotion workforce and radio technique, which notably contains the multi-format chart rise for the Grammy-nominated Måneskin, who obtained breakthrough High 40 success, a number of Different #1’s and ended 2023 with sold-out enviornment dates. Different accolades embody Seashore Climate’s 2023 most-played Different hit “Intercourse, Medicine, And so on.,” Tai Verdes’ a number of crossover hits, a number of Rhythmic and City chart risers for Brooklyn’s Lola Brooke, and most lately, the multi-format crossover success for Paul Russell’s now-platinum “Lil Boo Thang” and a High 10 Rhythmic and iHeart On the Verge for breakout Cincinnati rapper Skylar Blatt.

Massey shares, “Nick has turn out to be an integral a part of the Arista workforce over the past three years. His imaginative and prescient has been essential in strategizing and executing our promotion technique. I sit up for supporting his management on this new function to strengthen our artist improvement additional.”

Petropoulos provides, “Arista leads with an Artist-centric strategy that has led to lots of our success tales in the previous few years. I’m thrilled to tackle this expanded function and proceed the journey with all the workforce to develop and elevate our distinctive world roster.”

Earlier than becoming a member of Arista, Petropoulos spent 11 years at Glassnote Information, the place he expanded the promotion division and discipline employees throughout the U.S. and Canada and oversaw campaigns for artists such Grammy award-winning artists like Mumford & Sons, Phoenix, CHVRCHES, The Strumbellas, Two Door Cinema Membership and Infantile Gambino.