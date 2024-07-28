Nick Jonas Says Disney Channel Games Were ‘Love Island’ ‘on Crack’

Nick Jonas won’t ever compete within the Olympics, however he could as properly have.

The actor and singer stopped by The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday to debate his new movie, The Good Half, his upcoming stint on Broadway for The Final 5 Years and his ongoing worldwide tour with the Jonas Brothers.

To kick off their dialog, Jonas defined that he was presupposed to be on his solution to Paris for the 2024 Olympics, however he determined to overlook the opening ceremony to look on the late night time present. Host Jimmy Fallon identified that he wouldn’t be competing within the video games however was within the Disney Channel Video games, to loud applause from the viewers.

When requested what he remembers from that point, Jonas started with “a lot hair” earlier than recounting his expertise.

“For those who don’t know, the Disney Channel Video games have been mainly the Olympics, however the place they’d herald a hundred-ish Disney Channel stars from all around the world and make us compete in foolish video games,” Jonas stated. “However what it actually was, was like Love Island on crack.”

He added, “They might put a bunch of youngsters within the Disney park after hours and simply say: ‘Let’s see what occurs.’”

Love Island USA relies on the U.Okay. collection of the identical title and follows a gaggle of people who find themselves all despatched to a resort in Fiji that has been transformed right into a set. Whereas there, the islanders couple up in new environment and compete in video games and challenges. Tensions come up after they’re requested in the event that they wish to stay with their companions or “recouple” with somebody new.