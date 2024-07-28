Nick Jonas Says Disney Channel Games Were Like ‘Love Island on Crack’

It is perhaps all in regards to the Paris Olympics now, however Nick Jonas — like Us — nonetheless has a fond reminiscence of the Disney Channel Video games.

“For these [who] don’t know, the Disney Channel Video games had been mainly the Olympics, however they might herald 100-ish Disney Channel stars from all around the world and make us compete in foolish video games,” Jonas, 31, remembered in the course of the Friday, July 26, episode of The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Nick confronted off within the Video games in opposition to older brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas. The sibling band competed within the TV particular in 2008, all on opposing groups. The expertise for Nick, nonetheless, was not fairly on the identical degree because the precise Olympics.

“It actually was, like, Love Island on crack,” Jonas quipped on Friday. “They might put a bunch of youngsters within the Disney [theme] park after-hours and simply say, ‘Let’s see what occurs.’”

Love Island is a relationship present the place singles in search of love need to couple up with the intention to proceed dwelling in an opulent tropical villa in the course of the summer time. The U.Okay. model of the fact TV present remains to be airing its season 11, whereas the U.S. sequence wrapped season 6 earlier this week with Kordell Beckham and Serena Web page successful the money prize.

Nick didn’t additional element his causes for evaluating the Disney Channel Video games and the relationship present, however he could have an opportunity to see the way it stacks as much as the true athletic competitors quickly sufficient. After taping Fallon’s present, Nick traveled to Paris to observe a number of the Video games’ greatest occasions.

“I acquired a name that stated Ralph Lauren is placing collectively a little bit group of individuals to go over to the Olympics,” Nick stated on Friday, referring to the designer who created Workforce USA’s opening ceremony outfits. “Ralph Lauren has been part of my life at a number of the most vital moments in my life. [He] dressed me and my spouse [Priyanka Chopra Jonas] for our marriage ceremony, [and] we met as a result of we had been paired collectively on the Met Gala years in the past with Ralph Lauren.”

Nick added, “I can’t wait. The Olympics are my favourite factor [and] I’ve acquired some Ralph Lauren ‘suits and a few classic USA gear I’m fairly excited to tug out.”

In a while Friday, Nick jetted off to the Metropolis of Lights.

“NYC-Paris for my first ever #Olympics,” Nick wrote by way of Instagram Story, sharing a selfie from his seat on an airplane.

Within the add, Nick wore a patriotic outfit together with purple denims and an identical Workforce USA baseball cap.