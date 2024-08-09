Nick Foles, Super Bowl LII MVP, retiring from NFL as a Philadelphia Eagle

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, who cemented his place as an authorized Philadelphia sports activities legend after main the Birds to victory in Tremendous Bowl LII, will formally retire from skilled soccer as a Philadelphia Eagle in September.

“After a lot thought and prayer, I’ve determined to retire from the NFL,” Foles wrote in a social media submit. “It has been an unbelievable 11-year journey crammed with unforgettable moments and wonderful individuals. From being drafted by the Eagles to successful the Tremendous Bowl, each step has been a blessing.”

In a video shared with the submit, Foles thanked NFL followers around the globe for his or her help, however particularly singled out Philadelphia Eagles followers. “You actually made taking part in in Philadelphia probably the most particular expertise in my soccer profession,” he mentioned.

Foles will formally retire from the NFL on Sept. 16, when the Eagles play their dwelling opener at Lincoln Monetary Discipline towards the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night time Soccer.

Nick Foles scores a landing in Tremendous Bowl LII. (Picture by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Photos)

“Nick Foles all the time carried himself with the utmost class and integrity, demonstrating by way of his actions, each on and off the sector, what it meant to be a Philadelphia Eagle,” Jeffrey Lurie, chairman of CEO of the Philadelphia Eagles mentioned in an announcement. “He was the final word competitor, an inspiring teammate, a real consultant of our metropolis, and naturally, a Tremendous Bowl champion. As necessary as he was below middle, it was his optimistic demeanor, approachability, and kindness towards others that resonated with everybody and continues to talk to his nice character. We congratulate the Foles household on Nick’s celebrated profession and retirement.”

Foles, who the Eagles drafted within the third spherical of the 2012 NFL draft, was traded to the then-St. Louis Rams in 2015. He spent one season with the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs in 2016 earlier than returning to the Philadelphia in 2017 as a backup to quarterback Carson Wentz.

After Wentz tore his ACL that season, Foles stepped in because the workforce’s beginning quarterback and led Philadelphia to a 41-33 victory over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots throughout the Tremendous Bowl in February of 2018.

Throughout that recreation, Foles accomplished what’s now referred to as the long-lasting “Philly Particular” play, turning into the primary quarterback in NFL historical past to catch a landing in a Tremendous Bowl.

Nick Foles #NFL milestones and information — Highest completion share in NFL playoff historical past (68.1%)

— One among solely 3 QB with 7 TD passes and 0 INT in a recreation

— Solely QB with 7 move TD and excellent passer score (158.3) in a recreation

— Highest completion share in recreation with 7… pic.twitter.com/Q9QDGUa3hZ — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) August 8, 2024

Foles himself referred to as the play, suggesting “Philly Philly” to then-Eagles head coach Doug Pederson on the sidelines with below a minute to go within the first half.

All through Tremendous Bowl LII, Foles accomplished 28 of 43 passes for 373 passing yards, had three passing touchdowns, one interception and a 106.1 passer score. He went on to be named Tremendous Bowl MVP.

Foles stayed in Philadelphia by way of the 2019 season earlier than being traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the place he spent a season earlier than going to Chicago from 2020-2022. He spent the ultimate season of his profession in Indianapolis however was launched in 2023 after one season.

Followers react to Foles’ retirement

Followers in South Philadelphia Thursday night time described Foles’ legacy within the metropolis.

“He is a legend,” Jennifer Brennan, of South Philly, mentioned. “We love him. The town loves him, and we’re comfortable to have him again.”

“He had a fairly powerful profession, however it did not actually appear to knock him down, although,” South Philadelphia’s Brian Knowles mentioned. “It is very nice to see that he’ll come again as an Eagle and retire as an Eagle.”

Different followers mentioned they will all the time be grateful to Foles for what he did for the workforce.

“For generations earlier than me — my mother and father, my grandparents — nobody ever thought they might ever see an Eagles Tremendous Bowl. So the truth that he was capable of convey it, I imply, he’ll all the time be a legend,” Logan Joyce, of Wilmington, Delaware, mentioned. “He’ll all the time have a particular place in my coronary heart.”

