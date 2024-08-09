Nick Foles retires as an Eagle

Foles, an 11-year NFL veteran, might be honored on the workforce’s house opener on Monday, Sept. 16.

PHILADELPHIA — Nick Foles has formally retired as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, the workforce introduced Thursday.

Late within the 2017 common season, Foles stepped in because the full-time starter for the Eagles and helped pave the way in which to a 41-33 victory in Tremendous Bowl LII over the New England Patriots. Within the win, he accomplished 28-of-43 passes for 373 passing yards, three touchdowns, one interception and a 106.1 passer score, en path to Tremendous Bowl LII MVP honors. He turned the primary backup quarterback to win the Tremendous Bowl since Tom Brady in 2001 with New England.

“Nick Foles all the time carried himself with the utmost class and integrity, demonstrating by means of his actions, each on and off the sphere, what it meant to be a Philadelphia Eagle,” mentioned Jeffrey Lurie, Philadelphia Eagles Chairman and CEO, by way of a press launch. “He was the last word competitor, an inspiring teammate, a real consultant of our metropolis, and naturally, a Tremendous Bowl champion. As vital as he was beneath middle, it was his optimistic demeanor, approachability, and kindness towards others that resonated with everybody and continues to talk to his nice character. We congratulate the Foles household on Nick’s celebrated profession and retirement.”

“I’m extremely grateful for the chance to retire as a Philadelphia Eagle,” mentioned Foles, by way of a press launch. “The Metropolis of Brotherly Love has all the time felt like house to me as an NFL participant. Philadelphia is a metropolis I really love, and it has been an honor to put on the Eagles jersey. Thanks, Philadelphia, for embracing me and making me part of your loved ones eternally. Your love and help have meant the world. Fly, Eagles, Fly!”