Nick Foles announces his retirement as an Eagle

Late within the 2017 common season, Foles stepped in because the full-time starter for the Eagles and helped pave the way in which to a 41-33 victory in Tremendous Bowl LII over the New England Patriots. Within the win, he accomplished 28 of 43 passes for 373 passing yards, three touchdowns, one interception, and a 106.1 passer score, en path to Tremendous Bowl LII MVP honors. Foles additionally caught a landing go on the “Philly Particular” play known as simply earlier than halftime when tight finish Trey Burton took a pitch from working again Corey Clement and tossed the scoring strike to Foles in the long run zone to present the Eagles a 22-12 halftime lead. Foles grew to become the primary backup quarterback to win the Tremendous Bowl since Tom Brady in 2001 with New England.

“Nick Foles at all times carried himself with the utmost class and integrity, demonstrating by way of his actions, each on and off the sector, what it meant to be a Philadelphia Eagle,” mentioned Jeffrey Lurie, Philadelphia Eagles Chairman and CEO. “He was the last word competitor, an inspiring teammate, a real consultant of our metropolis, and, in fact, a Tremendous Bowl Champion. As essential as he was below middle, it was his optimistic demeanor, approachability, and kindness towards others that resonated with everybody and continues to talk to his nice character. We congratulate the Foles household on Nick’s celebrated profession and retirement.”

Drafted by Philadelphia within the third spherical (88th total) of the 2012 NFL Draft out of the College of Arizona, Foles loved an 11-year profession within the NFL, with two stints in Philadelphia (2012-14, 2017-18). He was chosen to the Professional Bowl following the 2013 season – incomes Professional Bowl MVP honors – after main the league in passer score (119.2) and producing on the time the perfect single-season touchdown-to-interception ratio in NFL historical past (27-2). He was the primary quarterback and just one since (Brady in 2016) has recorded 20-plus passing touchdowns in a season with not more than two interceptions.