Nicholas Hoult Joins Jury in Clint Eastwood Movie

Nicholas Hoult revisits a complicated evening within the first trailer for Clint Eastwood‘s courtroom drama function Juror No. 2.

Warner Bros. Photos releases Eastwood’s film in choose theaters on Nov. 1. Juror No. 2 facilities on household man Justin Kemp (Hoult), who will get chosen as a juror on a distinguished homicide trial and begins to grapple with a distressing ethical dilemma that would affect the suspect’s destiny.

“I acquired known as for jury responsibility, the Kendall Carter case,” Hoult somberly says in recounting a automobile collision throughout his drive residence after an evening at a bar. “Perhaps I didn’t hit a deer.”

Toni Collette, J.Okay. Simmons, Chris Messina, Zoey Deutch, Cedric Yarbrough and Kiefer Sutherland spherical out the solid. Eastwood helmed the movie from a script by Jonathan Abrams. Eastwood, Tim Moore, Jessica Meier, Adam Goodman and Matt Skiena function producers.

Among the many members of the inventive crew are such frequent Eastwood collaborators as director of pictures Yves Bélanger, manufacturing designer Ron Reiss, editors Joel Cox and David Cox and costume designer Deborah Hopper.

Juror No. 2 is about to premiere on the American Movie Institute Competition in New York on Oct. 27.

Eastwood’s most up-to-date function as director was 2021’s Cry Macho, wherein he additionally starred. Earlier than that, the Oscar-winning filmmaker helmed such titles as Richard Jewell, The Mule and The 15:17 to Paris.

Hoult’s current credit embrace The Menu, Renfield and voicing pet proprietor Jon Arbuckle in The Garfield Film. The actor’s packed upcoming slate consists of starring alongside Invoice Skarsgard on this yr’s vampire-themed Nosferatu and taking part in Lex Luthor in filmmaker James Gunn’s 2025 launch Superman.