Nic Fink of Morristown takes silver in swimming

Is Morris County USA Swimming’s new Olympic Titletown?

About 24 hours after Jack Alexy of Mendham helped the U.S. win gold within the 400-meter freestyle relay, Nic Fink tied for silver Sunday in an exhilarating 100-meter breaststroke last in Paris.

Fink completed equal to two-time defending champion Adam Peaty from Nice Britain at 59.05 seconds, each simply two hundredths of a second behind gold medalist Nicolo Martinenghi of Italy. Fink and Peaty acquired their silver medals from Princess Anne of Nice Britain whereas standing collectively on the rostrum, to Martinenghi’s proper.

Following the Italian nationwide anthem, the bleached-blonde Martinenghi invited Fink and Peaty onto the highest step and posed for a selfie – which Fink confirmed to the tv cameras.

