NHRA great John Force, 75, alert after fiery Funny Car crash

DINWIDDIE, Va. — NHRA nice John Drive was alert and speaking to security staff instantly after a fiery, 300 mph crash Sunday within the Virginia Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park.

John Drive Racing mentioned the 75-year-old Drive was examined on the observe by the NHRA medical workforce earlier than being transported by medical helicopter to a facility for additional analysis.

Throughout the first spherical of Humorous Automotive eliminations, the engine exploded Drive’s automobile on the end line, with the car going throughout the middle line and hanging the left concrete guard wall, then careening again throughout into the correct wall.

Three weeks in the past in New Hampshire, Drive raced to his document 157th NHRA victory and second of the season. In 2007 at age 58, Drive was significantly injured in a racing crash in Ennis, Texas.

“We’re protecting our pal John Drive in our thought and prayers. He is one powerful cookie,” mentioned Tony Stewart, the previous NASCAR star who now races in NHRA’s Prime Gasoline class.

On Sunday, lengthy after Drive’s accident, teammate Austin Prock gained the Humorous Automotive division, topping Bob Tasca III within the ultimate spherical.

“[The trophy] goes straight to the hospital to John Drive,” Prock mentioned from the winners’ circle.

“It is simply powerful to see any person undergo that, particularly when it is any person you actually care about, however I do know he’ll be again. We’re race automobile drivers and we’ve to flip the swap. I do know John needed us to be out right here, going rounds, and I am glad we did our job.”