NHL Draft Grades 2024: Here’s How All 32 Teams Did

LAS VEGAS — All the picks have been made and all 32 NHL groups have launched model new prospects to their fan bases after the 2024 NHL Draft. Now that the occasion is full, it is time to concern our letter grades for every draft class.

As everyone knows, these courses will take years to really see how profitable or unsuccessful groups had been this weekend. So do not have a look at these letter grades because the final phrase. They’re going to evolve over time. However we’ll take the data we have now now and the projections we have made for this draft to judge what groups have achieved.

In just a few extra years, we’ll re-evaluate the place these courses stand, however for now, right here is how all 32 groups did on the 2024 NHL Draft.

NHL DRAFT GRADES

Anaheim Geese

Grade: A

First rounders:

Beckett Sennecke, RW

Stian Solberg, D

Day 2 Picks:

Lucas Pettersson, C

Maxim Masse, RW

Ethan Procsyzyn, C

Tarin Smith, D

Alexandre Blais, LW

Austin Burnevik, RW

Darels Uljanskis, D

Evaluation: The Geese shocked everybody together with their high choose by taking Beckett Sennecke with the No. 3 choose, however they had been one of many high selecting groups finest positioned to take the swing on that super upside. In addition they landed a throw-back, bodily defenseman to convey some stability to their again finish in Stian Solberg. On Day 2, Anaheim landed three extra gamers off of FloHockey’s High 100 in Lucas Pettersson, Maxim Masse and Ethan Procyszyn. I additionally actually favored the Tarin Smith and Austin Burnevik picks as each had been productive gamers of their junior seasons. Anaheim’s system is actually loaded proper now and doubtless one in all, if not the perfect within the NHL presently. The Geese’ long-term outlook is brighter.

Boston Bruins

Grade: C+

First rounders:

Day 2 Picks:

Elliott Gorenewold, D

Jonathan Morello, C

Loke Johansson, D

Evaluation: It is arduous to get a excessive grade with 4 picks and just one within the high 100. I believe Dean Letourneau is an intriguing prospect with excessive upside, however an extended improvement timeline forward of him. Boston stored going with larger gamers together with Jonathan Morello, who was No. 95 on FloHockey’s High 100. They obtained him at 154. I believe he is simply scratching the floor. Boston’s prospect pool continues to be fairly shallow, however Letourneau provides some actual pleasure if he can hit the highest of his projection.

Buffalo Sabres

Grade: B+

First rounders:

Day 2 Picks:

Adam Kleber, D

Brodie Ziemer, RW

Luke Osburn, D

Simon-Pier Brunet, D

Patrick Geary, D

Vasily Zelenov, RW

Ryerson Leenders, G

Evaluation: The Sabres had been in a position to commerce down and nonetheless get an affect prospect in Konsta Helenius, who ought to match nicely with what they’re constructing. In addition they obtained a giant right-shot defenseman in a system that could be very left-shot heavy, so Adam Kleber will assist them fill a necessity. He was No. 33 on FloHockey’s High 100. Brodie Ziemer is one other private favourite as he is a high-character participant who performs the fitting means. Luke Osburn had a big-time season within the USHL and proved his NHL high quality, whereas re-entry Patrick Geary was a high shutdown defenseman for Michigan State. I additionally actually favored the choose of Ryerson Leenders so late within the draft as a result of he is an athletic goalie with some room to develop.

Calgary Flames

Grade: A-

First rounders:

Zayne Parekh, D

Matvei Gridin, RW

Day 2 Picks:

Andrew Basha, LW

Jacob Battaglia, RW

Henry Mews, D

Kirill Zarubin, G

Trevor Hoskin, RW

Luke Misa, C

Eric Jamieson, D

Evaluation: The Flames wager larger on ability on this draft and I actually like that. Parekh is a dynamic offensive defenseman who had huge manufacturing within the OHL and gained a Memorial Cup. Matvei Gridin was the highest scorer within the USHL. Andrew Basha, Jacob Battaglia, Henry Mews and Luke Misa had been all in FloHockey’s High 100 and all convey that ability ingredient that Calgary goes to wish long run. In addition they added dimension to associate with that ability. Upside for this class is sort of excessive.

Carolina Hurricanes

Grade: B+

First rounders: None.

Day 2 Picks:

Dominik Badinka, D

Nikita Artamonov, LW

Noel Franson D

Alexander Siryatsky, D

Oskar Vuollet, LW

Justin Poirier, RW

Timur Kol, D

Roman Shokhrin, D

Fyodor Avramov, LW

Andrey Krutov, LW

Evaluation: The kings of the trade-back, Carolina picked up a ton of expertise later within the draft as they so typically do. Regardless of selecting solely on Day 2, Carolina added worth with their picks. I had a first-round grade on Nikita Artamonov, itemizing him at No. 21, they usually obtained him at 50. Dominik Badinka, Justin Poirier, and Timur Kol had been additionally on FloHockey’s High 100, larger than the Hurricanes obtained them. Exterior of Poirier, I am unsure there is a dynamic ingredient to the category, which leads me to imagine Carolina added lots of position gamers, however you want position gamers on a roster, too. Carolina continues to search out worth late, which is a credit score to their scouts and their course of.

Chicago Blackhawks

Grade: A

First rounders:

Artyom Levshunov, D

Sacha Boisvert, C

Marek Vanacker, LW

Day 2 Picks:

John Mustard, C

AJ Spellacy, RW

Jack Pridham, RW

Joel Svensson, C

Ty Henry, D

Evaluation: Chicago obtained very aggressive, including three first-round picks to their prospect system by way of a sequence of trades. They obtained their No. 1 defenseman of the longer term in Artyom Levshunov, which is the important thing piece of this draft. He was No. 2 on my board as nicely. Sacha Boisvert suits a necessity the crew has with getting an even bigger heart with two-way abilities and scoring capacity. Whereas I believe Chicago reached for Marek Vanacker, that was a participant they actually favored and he might not have been round within the second spherical based mostly on what I had heard. In the meantime, Chicago landed one of many higher skaters within the draft with John Mustard, who can actually rating. All 4 of their high picks had been on the FloHockey High 100.

Colorado Avalanche

Grade: C+

First rounders: None.

Day 2 Picks:

Ilya Nabokov, G

Will Zellers, LW

Jake Fisher, C

Louka Cloutier, G

Ivan Yunin, G

Maximilian Curran, C

Tory Pitner, D

Christian Humphreys, C

Nikita Prishchepov, C

Evaluation: The Avs traded again just a few occasions and added some picks. Ilya Nabokov had a ton of success this 12 months and is on the older aspect. Will Zellers and Max Curran had been each on my High 100 after which Christian Humphreys was No. 71 on the checklist and Colorado obtained him with their final choose, which I believed was a pleasant wager on offensive upside. To me, there simply wasn’t a lot high finish added with the category as it’s, however Nabokov is an particularly intriguing participant although he is a bit older and is beneath common in dimension by NHL goalie requirements.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Grade: A-

First rounders:

Day 2 Picks:

Charlie Elick, D

Evan Gardner, G

Luca Marrelli, D

Tanner Henricks, D

Luke Ashton, D

Evaluation: Getting a future long-term top-six heart in Lindstrom who may actually add a dynamic to the ahead group in Columbus, particularly with Adam Fantilli. In addition they obtained good worth on day 2 with Charlie Elick, who I had as a first-round choose in my High 100. Luca Marelli was additionally on the High 100 checklist. The Evan Gardner choose shocked me, however I had heard some late buzz on him. In the meantime, Tanner Henricks is a giant physique who will want much more improvement time, however was a worthwhile choose late within the draft. The identical goes for BCHL product Luke Ashton, who is available in at 6-foot-7. Dimension was definitely a giant precedence right here, besides for his or her goalie oddly sufficient, and Columbus added some braun.

Dallas Stars

Grade: C+

First rounders:

Day 2 Picks:

Niilopekka Muhonen, D

Williams Samuelsson, C

Evaluation: With solely three picks made within the draft, the Stars obtained an excellent energy ahead in Emil Hemming. With the opposite picks coming within the fifth and seventh rounds, there wasn’t going to be lots of affect to be made on the prospect pool. One factor has turn into clear within the final a number of years although, on the subject of the draft, the Stars can actually maximize the worth of their picks. Hemming turns into one of many higher prospects of their system, which makes this draft impactful sufficient.

Detroit Pink Wings

Grade: B-

First rounders:

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, RW

Day 2 Picks:

Max Plante, LW/RW

Ondrej Becher, C

Landon Miller, G

John Whipple, D

Charlie Forslund, LW

Austin Baker, LW

Fisher Scott, D

Evaluation: The Pink Wings definitely have a sort on the subject of high draft picks. They might give slightly away on the top-end ability entrance to get a participant that has a piece ethic off the puck and performs a really aggressive model of hockey. That mentioned, there have been a few swings later within the draft together with Max Plante, who I didn’t anticipate to go within the second spherical, however he’s a really heady playmaker. Becher is an older prospect who appears to be a late bloomer and will have some high-end offensive potential. All three of these gamers had been on FloHockey’s High 100. Detroit added one other huge goalie in Landon Miller and obtained some hard-nosed gamers in John Whipple and Austin Baker from the NTDP. I do not know that Detroit made a significant affect on their prospect pool right here, however they obtained good expertise in quite a lot of positions.

Edmonton Oilers

Grade: C

First rounders:

Day 2 Picks:

Eemil Vinni, G

Connor Clattenburg, LW

Albin Sundin, D

Dalyn Wakely, C

Will Nicholl, C

Bauer Berry, D

Evaluation: The Oilers obtained aggressive to get again into the primary spherical to take Sam O’Reilly. They would not have been in a position to get that participant with out it and I do not begrudge a crew for being aggressive for gamers they worth. Eemil Vinni was one of many high goalies accessible within the draft. Edmonton additionally emphasised dimension on this class with each choose being over 6-foot ending with Bauer Berry, who’s a throwback bodily defenseman who actually got here into his personal this 12 months within the USHL.

Florida Panthers

Grade: C+

First rounders: None.

Day 2 Picks:

Linus Eriksson, C

Matvei Shravin, D

Simon Zether, C

Stepan Gorbunov, C

Hunter St. Martin, LW

Denis Gabdrakhmanov, G

Evaluation: With no first-rounders, the Panthers could not make an enormous splash, however I believed that they had an efficient draft. That huge silver trophy they’ve carried across the final week most likely makes it simpler to dwell with a average draft. Linus Eriksson is a strong participant who has good hockey sense and performs arduous. Matvei Shuravin is a higher-upside defenseman who has some intriguing professional traits, whereas Simon Zether is a giant heart who performed lots of professional hockey this 12 months.

Los Angeles Kings

Grade: B-

First rounders:

Day 2 Picks:

Carter George, G

Jared Woolley, D

James Reeder, RW

Evaluation: Liam Greentree is an thrilling prospect, but additionally can depart you wanting extra typically. That mentioned, his hockey sense and ability are excessive finish, which is a straightforward factor to wager on. He is additionally obtained dimension to resist the Pacific Division grind. The Kings additionally added a goaltender with a U18 gold medal and wonderful approach regardless of his dimension drawback relative to his friends. Jared Woolley is a large defenseman who was a part of London’s OHL championship crew and James Reeder is an undersized, however aggressive ahead who produced at a excessive clip within the USHL this 12 months. Greentree is the large prize, whereas the Kings added across the edges extra with the remainder of their class.

Minnesota Wild

Grade: A

First rounders:

Day 2 Picks:

Ryder Ritchie, LW

Aron Kiviharju, D

Sebastian Soini, D

Chase Wutzke, G

Stevie Leskovar, D

Evaluation: Buying and selling as much as get Zeev Buium was a significant win for the Wild’s prospect system. I believe he has the prospect to be a star within the NHL and him lasting to 12 was one of many greatest first-round surprises. Ryder Ritchie, Aron Kiviharju and Sebastian Soini had been all on FloHockey’s High 100 as nicely. Ritchie has some electrical hand abilities and Kiviharju got here into this 12 months as a first-round candidate earlier than harm price him his season. There’s nonetheless upside to get from there. I believe the Wild made some affect additions to their prospect pool with their earlier picks.

Montreal Canadiens

Grade: A+

First rounders:

Ivan Demidov, LW

Michael Hage, C

Day 2 Picks:

Aatos Koivu, C

Logan Sawyer, C

Owen Protz

Tyler Thorpe, RW

Mikus Vecvanags, G

Ben Merrill, C

Makar Khanin, RW

Rasmus Bergqvist, D

Evaluation: What a few days for the Habs. They get Ivan Demidov and Michael Hage, massively growing their ability of their system up entrance. Each gamers are confirmed scorers who I believe have top-six upside. Getting Demidov at 5 needed to be a aid. In the meantime, Aatos Koivu is the feel-good story, however he is additionally a extremely good participant. The Habs made 10 complete picks on this draft, however their grade was secured after the primary spherical. They could not have requested for a greater haul than what they obtained with the place they had been selecting.

Nashville Predators

Grade: B

First rounders:

Day 2 Picks:

Teddy Stiga, RW

Viggo Gustafsson, D

Miguel Marques, RW

Hiroki Gojsic, RW

Jakub Milota, G

Viktor Norringer, LW

Erik Pahlsson, C

Evaluation: The Preds have been eager to get extra expert and positively obtained that with Yegor Surin. Teddy Stiga was a pleasant begin to Day 2 as nicely and Miguel Marques is one other participant that flashes some higher-end ability, too. Their final choose, Erik Pahlsson was a favourite sleeper of mine as a result of he is actually come on the final two seasons. Jakub Milota is one other strong goalie so as to add to their system. They made their system higher with this draft.

New Jersey Devils

Grade: B-

First rounders:

Day 2 Picks:

Mikhail Yegorov, G

Kasper Pikkarainen, RW

Herman Traff, RW

Max Graham, C

Veeti Louhivaara, G

Matyas Melovsky, C

Evaluation: The Devils had reportedly had designs on buying and selling their high choose, however touchdown Anton Silayev as late as they did made that choose extra worthwhile. They obtained a participant that matches nicely with what they’re constructing, getting a giant shutdown man to go together with their elite offensive defensemen together with younger Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec. In the meantime, Jersey landed my No. 1 goalie within the draft in Mikhail Yegorov who has lots of upside even when he did not have an amazing draft season. The Devils principally went with dimension the entire draft. There wasn’t one participant they picked beneath 6-foot-2. Contemplating a few of their greatest stars are undersized, they should add some heaviness and completed that.

New York Islanders

Grade: B+

First rounders:

Day 2 Picks:

Jesse Pulkkinen, D

Kamil Bednarik, C

Dmitry Gamzin, G

Marcus Gidlof, G

Xavier Veilleux, D

Evaluation: The Islanders took an opportunity on the elite aim scorer on this draft in Cole Eiserman, whose worth dropped over the course of the 12 months in NHL circles. I nonetheless like betting on targets, although. In the meantime, they obtained one of many extra intriguing re-entry gamers in Jesse Pulkkinen who has a giant body and a few underrated ability. Kamil Bednarik and Marcus Gidlof had been additionally on the FloHockey High 100 with Eiserman and Pulkkinen, too. Drafting two goaltenders within the draft, a 12 months that was considered weaker on the place, was an fascinating selection, however I am positive they did not assume Gidlof could be accessible the place they obtained him. All in all, the Islanders added some high-end items to their prospect system.

New York Rangers

Grade: C+

First rounders:

Day 2 Picks:

Raoul Boilard, C

Nathan Aspinall, LW

Rico Gredig, LW

Evaluation: The Rangers lacked the picks to make a big effect on their prospect pool, however I completely cherished their first spherical choose of EJ Emery, one in all my favorites on this class. They will not want him for a bit they usually can let him develop into his recreation extra. Emery was the one High 100 participant they drafted, however I do know Raoul Boilard had been well-liked within the scouting group amongst QMJHL prospects, placing up good numbers in his first QMJHL season. He actually popped this season. Nathan Aspinall, in the meantime is an even bigger undertaking however he has a large body and confirmed improved scoring contact this season.

Ottawa Senators

Grade: B-

First rounders:

Day 2 Picks:

Gabriel Eliasson, D

Lucas Ellinas, LW

Javon Moore, LW

Blake Montgomery, LW

Eerik Wallenius, D

Evaluation: The Senators might have a brand new regime, however they went closely to dimension of their draft. Carter Yakemchuk is the jewel of the category together with his elite-level ability from the again finish and he ought to be a big-time prospect for them. In the meantime, I believed Gabriel Eliasson went a bit too early as I’ve hockey sense considerations, however he is so huge and skates particularly nicely for an even bigger participant. He was on my High 100, too. After that, Ottawa discovered some longer-term prospects in Javon Moore and Blake Montgomery within the fourth spherical. I believe each gamers have proven some very intriguing instruments and can most likely take fairly some time to matriculate. The shortest participant of their draft class was Lucas Ellinas, who’s 6-foot-2.

Philadelphia Flyers

Grade: C+

First rounders:

Day 2 Picks:

Jack Berglund, C

Spencer Gill, D

Heikki Ruohonen, C

Noah Powell, RW

Ilya Pautov, RW

Austin Moline, D

Evaluation: The Flyers added an additional draft choose and nonetheless obtained Jett Luchanko, who they actually favored and clearly priortized. I can perceive if Flyers followers aren’t as anamored with that, however Luchanko has been on the rise and certain wouldn’t have been on the board for much longer. That was not an enormous attain. Jack Berglund is a burly heart who I believe has some good energy ahead instruments to his recreation, however continues to be studying them a bit. All 4 of the Flyers high picks had been on FloHockey’s High 100 together with Heikki Ruohonen, who I believe is simply determining how good he might be. In the meantime, Noah Powell was on a goal-scoring tear within the USHL this season, which brings lots of intrigue. I do not know that the Flyers pushed their prospect system quite a bit additional ahead with this group, however there’s some clear expertise there.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Grade: C+

First rounders: None.

Day 2 Picks:

Harrison Brunicke, D

Tanner Howe, LW

Chase Pietila, D

Joona Vaisanen, D

Mac Swanson, C

Finn Harding, D

Evaluation: No first-round picks at all times hurts a grade a bit and that is the case right here. That mentioned, the Penguins did land 4 gamers off of my High 100 with Harrison Brunicke, Tanner Howe, Joona Vaisanen and Mac Swanson. In addition they picked up the late-blooming Chase Pietila out of Michigan Tech, and I believe that one may pay dividends later. Given the dearth of draft capital, I believe the Penguins did fairly nicely even when they could not actually land an particularly high-impact prospect given the vary they had been selecting in. Brunicke is the one that basically fascinates me, as a result of I believe he is solely simply beginning to put all of it collectively.

San Jose Sharks

Grade: A+

First rounders:

Macklin Celebrini, C

Sam Dickinson, D

Day 2 Picks:

Igor Chernyshov, LW

Leo Sahlin Wallenius, D

Carson Wetsch, RW

Christian Kirsch, G

Colton Roberts, D

Nate Misskey, D

Yaroslav Korostelyov, G

Evaluation: Whereas touchdown Macklin Celebrini was the simple half and made this a transparent A draft, they stored it rolling the remainder of the best way. They obtained one other top-tier prospect in Sam Dickinson after buying and selling up, then obtained one other participant I had a first-round grade on to start out the second spherical with Chernyshov. Leo Sahlin Wallenius was additionally on my High 100, as was Carson Wetsch, and I believe each of these gamers have a mode of recreation that may get them to and hold them within the NHL for a very long time. So this seems like a home-run draft for Mike Grier and his workers on that. In complete, the Sharks picked up six gamers off of my High 100. In addition they obtained a high-compete, athletic goalie in Christian Kirsch, who’s coming to North America subsequent season. I believed the Sharks did a heck of a job.

Seattle Kraken

Grade: B+

First rounders:

Day 2 Picks:

Julius Miettinen, C

Nathan Villeneuve, C

Alexis Bernier, D

Kim Saarinen, G

Ollie Josephson, C

Clarke Caswell, LW

Jakub Fibigr, D

Evaluation: The Kraken obtained one in all my high 5 prospects at No. 8 with Berkly Catton, who brings a dynamic ingredient that crew sorely lacks. I additionally thought the choose of Julius Miettinen was a strong one at No. 40. What I do discover slightly regarding within the earlier days of the Kraken’s drafting, nonetheless, is the dearth of high-end defensemen of their system. I do not blame them for going for his or her finest participant accessible versus one of many larger finish defensemen once they drafted Catton, however there’s going to have to come back a time in some unspecified time in the future the place the crew priortizes defensemen of their drafting.

St. Louis Blues

Grade: B

First rounders:

Day 2 Picks:

Colin Ralph, D

Lukas Fischer, D

Ondrej Kos, LW

Adam Jecho, C

Tomas Mrsic, C

William McIsaac, D

Antoine Dorion, C

Matvei Korotky, C

Evaluation: The Blues went heavy on the blue line to start out, touchdown one of many higher two-way blueliners within the draft in Jiricek. In addition they took on a giant, athletic defenseman in Colin Ralph, who I believe has an extended improvement timeline forward of him. In addition they picked up Lukas Fischer who has actually come on and has confirmed he is usually a arduous defenseman to play towards. The Blues obtained 5 gamers off of my High 100 together with Adam Jecho very late, which I believe was an amazing pickup. He is an even bigger participant that should enhance his skating, however he can rating. St. Louis additionally added fairly a little bit of dimension to their prospect pool.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Grade: C-

First rounders: None.

Day 2 Picks:

Jan Golicic, D

Hagen Burrows, RW

Joona Saarelainen, C

Kaden Pitre, C

Joe Connor, LW

Noah Steen, LW

Harrison Meneghin, G

Evaluation: Tampa Bay did not have a choose till the fourth spherical, which makes it arduous to materially change their prospect system, which continues to look skinny as they keep of their aggressive window. They did get a participant off of my High 100 in Hagen Burrows, who I believe has lots of potential as an even bigger scoring wing. Joona Saarelainen can also be a typical Lightning choose as a smaller, however hard-working ahead with slightly scoring pop. Kaden Pitre is an fascinating choose as nicely, seeing as he missed most of final season, however seemed promising when wholesome.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Grade: C-

First rounders:

Day 2 Picks:

Victor Johansson, D

Miroslav Holinka, C

Alexander Plesovskikh, LW

Timofei Obvintsev, G

Matt Lahey, D

Sam McCue, LW

Nathan Mayes, D

Evaluation: The Maple Leafs had been in a position to commerce again within the draft and took Ben Danford, a participant that matches their newer draft profile with a very sturdy displaying within the postseason. Victor Johansson was a little bit of an off-the-board choose and never a participant I’ve had a lot of a guide on. Timofei Obvintsev had a really mild workload this 12 months, so it was more durable to get a learn on him, however he performed nicely when accessible. The Maple Leafs have put lots of work in on the scouting entrance they usually positively went off the crushed path for his or her picks this 12 months.

Utah Hockey Membership

Grade: A

First rounders:

Tij Iginla, LW

Cole Beaudoin, C

Day 2 Picks:

Will Skahan, D

Tomas Lavoie, D

Veeti Vaisanen, D

Gregor Biber, D

Gabe Smith, C

Owen Allard, C

Ales Cech, D

Vojtech Hradec, C

Ludvig Lafton, D

Evaluation: Utah had 11 picks within the draft and began off with a bang by taking Tij Iginla. He shall be a significant star for that franchise from the second he steps foot on the ice. Cole Beaudoin is a participant that may assist them win, too, together with his gritty two-way model. In addition they went for an old-school bodily defenseman in Will Skahan on the blue line with their first choose on Day 2. Six gamers from FloHockey’s High 100 ended up being picked together with the primary three picks, Tomas Lavoie, Veeti Vaisanen and Owen Allard. On high of all of this, Utah made a win-now transfer by including Mikhail Sergachev by way of commerce. It was a really, very huge weekend for the NHL’s latest crew.

Vancouver Canucks

Grade: C-

First rounders: None.

Day 2 Picks:

Melvin Fernstrom, RW

Riley Patterson, C

Anthony Romani, RW

Parker Alcos, D

Basile Sansonnens, D

Evaluation: The Canucks didn’t choose till 93rd general, however I do just like the Melvin Fernstrom choose. I did not checklist him within the High 100, however he supplied some legit scoring pop on the Swedish U20 degree. Anthony Romani is a re-entry who put up main factors this 12 months and will definitely be a pleasant worth add within the vary they obtained him. With all of the late picks, there wasn’t a lot they might do to push issues ahead of their prospect system.

Vegas Golden Knights

Grade: B

First rounders:

Day 2 Picks:

Pavel Moysevich, G

Trent Swick, LW

Lucas Van Vliet, C

Evaluation: Given the dearth of picks, Vegas obtained fairly a little bit of worth for what they wanted. Tervor Connelly’s on-ice worth at No. 19 will really feel like a win assuming no different off-ice points creep up. Pavel Moysevich was one in all my high goalies within the draft after placing up huge numbers final season. I additionally thought their seventh-round choose of Lucas Van Vliet was a strong one as he may someday be a lower-lineup contributor. Vegas does not get quite a bit from their prospects outdoors of commerce worth normally, however they’ve some intriguing items added to the combination now.

Washington Capitals

Grade: B+

First rounders:

Day 2 Picks:

Cole Hutson, D

Leon Muggli, D

Eriks Mateiko, LW

Nicholas Kempf, G

Petr Sikora, C

Miroslav Devil, C

Evaluation: Six of Washington’s eight picks had been FloHockey High 100 gamers together with sixth-rounder Petr Sikora, who I believe is usually a workhorse down the lineup. Each Terik Parascak and Cole Hutson considerably improve the ability division if not the scale, Leon Muggli is a gifted two-way defenseman who performed professional final 12 months. Then Washington went back-to-back with 6-foot-5 forwards in Ilya Protas and Eriks Mateiko, every of whom I believe have some huge upside to them as nicely. Nick Kempf is a strong goalie prospect who will want a while at school to develop his recreation. Miroslav Devil is a complete undertaking, however with NHL bloodlines and a 6-foot-7 body to construct on, that is a straightforward wager to make.

Winnipeg Jets

Grade: D

First rounders: None.

Day 2 Picks:

Alfons Freij, D

Kevin He, LW

Markus Loponen, C

Kieron Walton, C

Evaluation: I believed this was a considerably off-brand draft for Winnipeg. Alfons Freij was a High 100 prospect for me, however I’ve some considerations about his hockey sense although his skating is excellent. There have been significantly better defensemen on the board, I felt. Kevin He’s a talented participant, however may use extra jam to his recreation to make it. Markus Loponen seemed good in Finland’s U20 league, however struggled internationally on the larger occasions. The Kieron Walton choose felt slightly extra just like the Winnipeg Jets we’re conversant in, and I believe it is a affordable choose, particularly within the vary they obtained him. He is a large ahead who had over 40 factors within the OHL who lasted till the sixth spherical. Ultimately, Winnipeg did not have the picks to actually hit and I simply wasn’t an enormous fan of the picks they made.

