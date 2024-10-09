NHL announces multiyear Canadian partnership with J.P. Wiser’s

TORONTO & NEW YORK — J.P. Wiser’s, Canada’s #1 whisky model, is pouring its iconic Canadian spirit, ardour and 165-years of historical past into a brand new multiyear Canadian partnership with the Nationwide Hockey League (NHL®), which names J.P. Wiser’s the Official Whisky of the NHL.

“Hockey isn’t only a sport in Canada; it’s woven into our cultural cloth and creates lifelong traditions. As one among Canada’s oldest whisky manufacturers, J.P. Wiser’s understands the significance of upholding such a legacy,” stated George Skarpathiotakis, Senior Model Director of J.P. Wiser’s.

“This collaboration permits J.P. Wiser’s to construct on the custom of bringing buddies collectively over a Canadian whisky throughout Canada’s sport. Bringing these two iconic manufacturers collectively we’ll unite generations of followers and communities by means of their shared ardour for the NHL, celebrating these moments that matter most in houses throughout Canada,” he added.

“We’re thrilled to welcome J.P. Wiser’s to the NHL household the place collectively we’ll have a good time sport night time rituals with our passionate followers throughout Canada,” stated Chris Falkiner, NHL Vice President, Enterprise Growth Options. “We stay up for bringing artistic and impactful campaigns to residing rooms throughout the nation, whereas offering J.P. Wiser’s main model visibility.”

Already a well-recognized identify within the NHL as a consequence of its partnerships with the Montreal Canadiens, Detroit Pink Wings, and Pittsburgh Penguins, J.P. Wiser’s is additional solidifying its place because the go-to whisky by enhancing its position because the official selection for sport night time celebrations.

As a part of this partnership, NHL followers can stay up for restricted version whiskies, co-branded promotional merchandise, in-store signings and social media contests. J.P. Wiser’s may even be seen on TV throughout NHL video games broadcast on Rogers Sportsnet and Prime Monday Night time Hockey on Prime Video in Canada with distinguished branding on Digitally Enhanced Dasherboards, the League’s superior strategy to dynamic dasherboard promoting throughout choose video games.

On November 4th, J.P. Wiser’s may even launch a brand new NHL advertising and marketing marketing campaign for the 2024-25 season. Because the second installment beneath the ‘Correctly Carried out’ umbrella, the marketing campaign will air nationally on TV throughout Canada and highlight two distinguished NHL Alumni, Ryan Smyth and Doug Gilmour.

“I’m actually excited for individuals to see this advert as a result of the idea felt true to Canadian hockey roots. Ryan and I had a good time taking pictures it, even squeezing in some chirps in between takes for old-times’ sake. And naturally, it helped that I’ve all the time loved J.P. Wiser’s whisky,” acknowledged Stanley Cup® Champion and two-time NHL® All-Star Doug Gilmour.

To study extra about J.P. Wiser’s, go to www.jpwisers.com