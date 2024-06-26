NFTs Are Bleeding, But Not Yet Dead – Here’s The 10 Top Selling NFTs This Week

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The non-fungible token market has, for the primary time, suffered its file low this week, marked by a decline in sale quantity and flooring worth worth. Nonetheless, this week, many non-fungible token collections led by Blast-based NFT assortment have showcased robust market resilience. Beneath, we’ve listed a few of the top-selling NFT collections this week:

1. Pudgy Penguins NFT Assortment

Pudgy Penguins, a non-fungible token assortment from the well-known toy and merchandise model Pudgy Penguins that includes a restricted set of 9,999 penguins birds hosted on the Ethereum community, is the top-selling NFT assortment. Prior to now 24 hours, the Pudgy Penguins NFT assortment has amassed a buying and selling gross sales quantity of 871 ETH. The Pudgy Penguins NFT assortment has a market cap of $285 million and a flooring worth of $32,080.

2. Blastr Lottery NFT Assortment

Blastr Lottery, a non-fungible token assortment that includes a restricted version of 38,099 NFTs hosted on Blast Layers two community, is that this week’s second top-selling NFT assortment. Prior to now 24 hours, the Blastr Lottery NFT assortment has amassed a buying and selling gross sales quantity of 834 ETH. The Blastr Lottery NFT assortment has a market cap of $2 million and a flooring worth of $52.47.

Supply: coingecko.com, high promoting NFT assortment by quantity this week

3. Bored Ape Yacht Membership NFT Assortment

Bored Ape Yacht Membership, an all-time top-selling non-fungible token assortment from the digital asset agency Yuga Labs that incorporates a restricted set of 10,000 NFTs hosted on the Ethereum blockchain, is that this week’s third most-selling NFT assortment. Prior to now 24 hours, the Bored Ape Yacht Membership has recorded a buying and selling gross sales quantity of 391 ETH. Bored Ape has a market capitalization of $321 million and a flooring worth of $32,198.

4. Milady Maker NFT Assortment

Milady Maker, a non-fungible token assortment from the web3 incubation studio Remilia that incorporates a fastened version of 10,000 NFTs hosted on the Ethereum blockchain community, is that this week’s fourth most-selling NFT assortment. Prior to now 24 hours, the Milady Maker has raised a buying and selling gross sales quantity of 235 ETH. Milady Maker has a market capitalization of $178 million and a flooring worth of $17,869.

5. MoonCat2878 NFT Assortment

MoonCat2878, a non-fungible token assortment that includes a restricted version of two,878 digital gadgets hosted on the Blast Layer 2 Community, is that this week’s fifth most-selling NFT assortment. Prior to now 24 hours, the MoonCat2878 NFT assortment has recorded a buying and selling gross sales quantity of 220 ETH. MoonCat2878 NFT assortment has a market capitalization of $281,266 and a flooring worth of $97.73.

6. Mutantmon NFT Assortment

Mutantmon, the primary generative semi-fungible assortment on the Solana pioneering SPL-404 protocol that includes a restricted version of 10,000 mutants, is that this week’s sixth most-selling NFT assortment. Prior to now 24 hours, the Mutantmom NFT assortment has amassed a buying and selling gross sales quantity of 4,315 SOL. The Mutantmom NFT Assortment has a market cap of $1.6 million and a flooring worth of $165.45.

7. Apollo NFT Assortment

Apollo, a non-fungible token assortment that includes a restricted provide of seven,777 NFTs hosted on the Blast Layer 2 Community, is that this week’s seventh most-selling NFT assortment. Prior to now 24 hours, the Apollo NFT assortment has recorded a buying and selling gross sales quantity of 152 ETH. The Apollo NFT assortment has a market capitalization of $1.7 million and a flooring worth of $225.85.

8. Lil Pudgy NFT Assortment

Lil Pudgy, one other non-fungible token assortment from the well-known toy and merchandise model Pudgy Penguins that incorporates a restricted set of twenty-two,222 NFTs hosted on the Ethereum blockchain, is that this week’s eighth most-selling NFT assortment. Prior to now 24 hours, the Lil Pudgy NFT sequence has attracted a buying and selling sale quantity of 149 ETH. The Lil Pudgy NFT assortment has a market cap of $61 million and a flooring worth of $2,825.

9. TinFun NFT Assortment

TinFun, a non-fungible token assortment that includes a restricted provide of 10,000 hand-drawn in a pixel artwork fashion hosted on the Ethereum blockchain community, is that this week’s ninth most-selling NFT assortment. Prior to now 24 hours, the TinFun NFT assortment has raised a buying and selling gross sales quantity of 134 ETH. The TinFun has a market cap of $4 million and a flooring worth of $409.

10. Mutant Ape Yacht Membership NFT Assortment

Mutant Ape Yacht Membership, one other all-time top-selling non-fungible token assortment from the digital asset agency, Yuga Labs, that includes a restricted set of 20,000 NFTs hosted on the Ethereum community, is that this week’s tenth most-selling NFT assortment. Prior to now 24 hours, the Mutant Ape Yacht Membership has attracted a buying and selling gross sales quantity of 127 ETH, closing our ten top-selling NFTs this week. The Mutant Ape Yacht Membership has a market capitalization of $100 million and a flooring worth of $5,117.

