NFL Week 4 Power Rankings 2025: How all 32 teams stack up

Week 3 result: Beat the Rams 33-26

Week 3 ranking: 2

Biggest issue on defense: Defensive rush success rate

The Eagles are last in the league with a 45.1% success rate against the run this season. They are yielding a first down or a touchdown on over 34% of the opponent’s attempts, which also is a league low, and they are 25th in rushing yards allowed (133.3 per game). Philadelphia has a quality interior front led by defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter. It also has two good linebackers in Zack Baun and rookie Jihaad Campbell, who is developing on the job. So this seems like a fixable problem for defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. — Tim McManus

Week 3 result: Beat the Dolphins 31-21

Week 3 ranking: 1

Biggest issue on defense: Getting off the field

The Bills’ defense was incredibly effective against the Jets in Week 2, but Buffalo struggled to end drives versus Baltimore and Miami. Third downs were a specific issue against the Dolphins, who converted 10 of 15 attempts to keep that game close. The Bills also have given up five touchdowns in the red zone this season. Buffalo hopes linebacker Matt Milano and defensive tackle Ed Oliver will solve this issue when they return after being injured. — Alaina Getzenberg

Week 3 result: Beat the Ravens 38-30

Week 3 ranking: 5

Biggest issue on defense: Pass rush outside of DE Aidan Hutchinson

Through Week 3, the Lions are tied for a league-low 22.0% pass rush win rate. They’ve relied on Hutchinson, who has been consistently double-teamed as he tries to find a groove after returning from a season-ending leg injury in 2024. Detroit lacks depth at the position, as defensive end Marcus Davenport (chest) is now on injured reserve. The Lions are counting on fellow end Al-Quadin Muhammad to step up (he had 2.5 sacks against the Ravens). Also, the return of defensive tackle Alim McNeill (ACL injury) and end Josh Paschal (reserve/non-football injury list) at some point this season will help fix those issues. But Detroit did look impressive in tallying seven sacks against the Ravens on Monday night. — Eric Woodyard

Week 3 result: Beat the Broncos 23-20

Week 3 ranking: 7

Biggest issue on defense: Fourth-down stops

Jesse Minter’s defense has been among the league’s best in many categories. However, the Chargers have struggled on fourth down. Opponents are converting 71% of their attempts against L.A., which ranks 22nd in the NFL. The fourth-down struggles were apparent Sunday: Denver wide receiver Courtland Sutton scored a 52-yard touchdown on fourth-and-1 just before halftime, which gave the Broncos much-needed momentum and nearly led to the Chargers’ first loss of the season. — Kris Rhim

Week 3 result: Lost to the Browns 13-10

Week 3 ranking: 3

Biggest issue on defense: Lack of takeaways

A season ago, the Packers tied for fourth in the NFL with 31 takeaways and ranked third in interceptions with 17. They have a grand total of two takeaways this season: Evan Williams’ interception in Week 1 against the Lions and Xavier McKinney’s interception on Sunday. McKinney’s pick was essentially a punt by the Browns, who threw a deep shot on fourth-and-8 with just 12 seconds left in the first half. The Packers spent training camp stressing punching the ball out and causing fumbles, but they haven’t forced one yet. — Rob Demovsky

Week 3 result: Beat the Jets 29-27

Week 3 ranking: 10

Biggest issue on defense: Fourth-quarter stops

The Buccaneers have a plus-six point differential this season, which is tied for the lowest by a 3-0 team in NFL history (2005 Washington, 2020 Titans), per ESPN Research. Part of the reason for these close games is their defensive struggles late in games; they’ve allowed 5.8 yards per play (fifth most) in the fourth quarter. The Bucs gave up two touchdowns on defense in the fourth quarter against the Jets. “It takes time,” Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles said. “But we’ve got to put four quarters together. As the schedule goes, it gets tougher every week, so we’ve got to make sure we don’t make those mistakes.” — Jenna Laine

Week 3 result: Lost to the Lions 38-30

Week 3 ranking: 4

Biggest issue on defense: Poor tackling

The Ravens are not wrapping up ball carriers, which has always been a source of pride. Baltimore has given up 200 yards after contact this season, the fourth most in the NFL. It’s also the most given up through the first three games in John Harbaugh’s 18 years as head coach. “That’s bad run defense, and that’s not who we are,” Harbaugh said. “It cannot be who we are. It’s just, it’s not going to be good enough. It’s not going to be acceptable, and it has to be better.” — Jamison Hensley

Week 3 result: Lost to the Eagles 33-26

Week 3 ranking: 6

Biggest issue on defense: Cornerback depth

While the Rams discussed the possibility of trading for cornerback Jalen Ramsey during the offseason, they decided adding his contract didn’t make sense and that they liked the players they already had at the position. The Rams gave up just one passing touchdown in their first two games, but they lost cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon to a broken clavicle in Week 2. Veteran cornerback Darious Williams, who was a healthy scratch in Week 1, played 39.7% of the defensive snaps in Week 3 alongside Cobie Durant (77.8%) and Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (82.5%). The Rams held the Eagles to negative passing yards (minus-1) in the first half, but quarterback Jalen Hurts was more effective in the second half, throwing three touchdown passes. — Sarah Barshop

Week 3 result: Beat the Giants 22-9

Week 3 ranking: 8

Biggest issue on defense: Pass rush surrounding Chris Jones

The Chiefs have been inconsistent in pressuring the quarterback without blitzing, an issue that could plague Steve Spagnuolo’s unit all season long. The Chiefs have just seven sacks, and most offensive lines are doubling Jones often, which leads to several one-on-one opportunities for edge rushers George Karlaftis, Charles Omenihu, Mike Danna and rookie Ashton Gillotte. One of those players needs to elevate his performance to be a consistent threat alongside Jones. — Nate Taylor

Week 3 result: Beat the Raiders 41-24

Week 3 ranking: 9

Biggest issue on defense: Big plays allowed

Washington is tied for second in number of pass plays allowed of 15 yards or more (20). There have been too many coverage mishaps, sometimes stemming from aggressive safety play to stop what appears to be a run only for the opposition to pass. The Commanders allowed eight pass plays of 15 yards or more versus the Raiders, which too often was due to blown coverage and not just getting beat. The secondary needs to play with more eye discipline in coverage. — John Keim

Week 3 result: Beat the Cardinals 16-15

Week 3 ranking: 11

Biggest issue on defense: Not having DE Nick Bosa for the rest of the season

Before Sunday, the 49ers had avoided season-ending injuries to key defensive players. But Bosa tore the ACL in his right knee against the Cardinals, and he will miss the rest of the campaign. This means the Niners will have to lean even more into a youth movement that already saw them install eight starters who were not in the starting lineup in Week 1 of 2024. Bosa was not only the team’s best defensive lineman, he was the veteran leader for the group. As left tackle Trent Williams put it Sunday, the 49ers will need three or four guys to help fill Bosa’s shoes. — Nick Wagoner

Week 3 result: Beat the Titans 41-20

Week 3 ranking: 16

Biggest issue on defense: Hit-or-miss pass rush

The Colts registered four sacks against Tennessee, but there have been too many plays in which opposing QBs have been unbothered in the pocket. Indianapolis ranks 20th in pressure rate at 27.4%. Defensive end Laiatu Latu is the most capable to change this trajectory, especially after an effective return from a hamstring injury. But while his overall pressure rate of 11.4% is good, it will need to improve if the Colts are going to consistently threaten quarterbacks. — Stephen Holder

Week 3 result: Beat the Bengals 48-10

Week 3 ranking: 20

Biggest issue on defense: Injuries to veterans

Through three weeks, the Vikings have the NFL’s best defensive expected points added per play (minus-0.17). But they also have a core of older veterans, and injuries have been an issue. Safety Harrison Smith (personal health issue) missed two games. Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (concussion) missed one, as did cornerback Jeff Okudah (concussion). A chest contusion forced defensive lineman Javon Hargrave to sit out the second half in Week 3. Linebacker Blake Cashman (hamstring) is on injured reserve through at least Week 4. That’s a pretty significant list before October. — Kevin Seifert

Week 3 result: Beat the Saints 44-13

Week 3 ranking: 18

Biggest issue on defense: A banged-up secondary

You have to nitpick to find any flaws in a defense that is allowing the second-fewest points per game (15.7). The Seahawks’ only real issue is one for which they’ve found some solutions. Seattle played without Pro Bowl slot cornerback Devon Witherspoon (knee) and rookie safety Nick Emmanwori (ankle) the past two games, and Pro Bowl safety Julian Love (hamstring) was sidelined in Week 3. But the team’s depth players stepped up in two straight wins, particularly cornerback Derion Kendrick, who had two interceptions in Witherspoon’s spot. It’s not clear who among those three will be available on Thursday at Arizona, but that might have factored into Seattle’s decision to sit them against the winless Saints. — Brady Henderson

Week 3 result: Lost to the Chargers 23-20

Week 3 ranking: 13

Biggest issue on defense: Haven’t closed the deal

Though the Broncos have flashed elite tendencies and created a big list of impactful moments, they haven’t gotten the last necessary stop in back-to-back losses. The Colts had drives of 81 and 41 yards for field goals on their final two possessions in a 29-28 win in Week 2. Sunday, the Chargers went 76 yards on seven plays to tie the score at 20, then marched 43 yards on eight plays for the game-winning field goal. Those drives included a 68-yard run by Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, a 22-yard reception by Chargers running back Omarion Hampton and a 20-yard touchdown catch by L.A. receiver Keenan Allen. — Jeff Legwold

Week 3 result: Lost to the 49ers 16-15

Week 3 ranking: 17

Biggest issue on defense: Sacking the quarterback

The Cardinals overhauled their front seven during the offseason, rebuilding their line and inside linebackers with two hopes: that the defense would improve against the run and get to the quarterback more. The first part has happened, with the Cardinals allowing just 76.3 rushing yards per game. But Arizona isn’t putting pressure on the quarterback, with a sack rate of only 3.5% and a total of five sacks (tied for 24th in the NFL). — Josh Weinfuss

Week 3 result: Beat the Patriots 21-14

Week 3 ranking: 21

Biggest issue on defense: Giving up explosive plays

The Steelers wouldn’t have beaten the Patriots without getting five takeaways, but the defense has largely been boom-or-bust this season. Pittsburgh has given up a league-high 32 explosive plays, defined as 10 yards or longer. Four of those turned into touchdowns, including a fourth-down, 16-yard throw from New England quarterback Drake Maye to tight end Hunter Henry that tied the game in the fourth quarter. Some of that is the result of injuries to starters and communication issues with new personnel, but the Steelers have to find more defensive consistency. — Brooke Pryor

Week 3 result: Beat the Texans 17-10

Week 3 ranking: 23

Biggest issue on defense: Finishing with sacks

We’re nitpicking here because the defense has been the backbone of Jacksonville’s two wins. The Jaguars rank fifth in points allowed per game (17, tied with the Texans and Cardinals) and rushing yards allowed per game (82.7). But they’re not converting a significant amount of pressure into sacks. They rank ninth with 44 QB pressures but have only six sacks, and their pressure rate (33.6%) ranks 18th. Defensive end Travon Walker leads the team with two sacks, while defensive tackle Arik Armstead is second with 1.5. — Mike DiRocco

Week 3 result: Lost to the Panthers 30-0

Week 3 ranking: 15

Biggest issue on defense: Overreliance on the blitz

Overall, there isn’t much to complain about. Atlanta is eighth in the league in QB pressure rate (40.4%), and opposing quarterbacks have the fourth-worst rating in the league (76.0) against the Falcons. But D-coordinator Jeff Ulbrich’s system is relying quite a bit on the blitz, as no team has a higher blitz rate in the NFL (44.7%). So far, the metrics say it’s working. But that might not last forever, considering the next quarterbacks the Falcons will see are Washington’s Jayden Daniels (if he returns from his knee injury) and Buffalo’s Josh Allen. — Marc Raimondi

Week 3 result: Lost to the Vikings 48-10

Week 3 ranking: 12

Biggest issue on defense: Defense before third down

The Bengals, while improved from last season, have been in a tough spot on third down: On average, opposing teams have needed 5.8 yards to gain against Cincinnati, the fourth-shortest distance in the NFL, per ESPN Research. So it’s no surprise the Bengals are tied for 28th in the league in third-down conversions allowed (although three games represent a small sample size). Improvements on first and second down would do a lot for coordinator Al Golden’s defense, which was just smacked by the Vikings. — Ben Baby

Week 3 result: Lost to the Jaguars 17-10

Week 3 ranking: 14

Biggest issue on defense: Getting that final stop

Houston’s defense doesn’t have any glaring issues. The Texans are tied for fifth in scoring defense (17 points per game). They have nine sacks on the season and are on pace for 51. The one spot where they could improve is the final drive of games, during which they’ve allowed winning touchdowns over the past two outings. But even given that criticism, the Texans held opposing offenses to 14 and 10 points before the two-minute warning, so that falls back on Houston’s offense continuing to struggle. — DJ Bien-Aime

Week 3 result: Lost to the Commanders 41-24

Week 3 ranking: 22

Biggest issue on defense: First-half defense

In first halves this season, the Raiders are eighth worst in points allowed (15.7 per game) and third worst in total yards allowed (214 per game). The Commanders picked the Raiders apart through the first two quarters Sunday with 20 points and 259 yards, including 174 on the ground. “We just got to play better,” Las Vegas defensive end Maxx Crosby said. “There’s going to be no excuses with this group. We know everybody knows you got to take accountability, and we got Chicago this week at home, so we got a lot of work to do until then.” — Ryan McFadden

Week 3 result: Beat the Cowboys 31-14

Week 3 ranking: 26

Biggest issue on defense: No pass rush with a low blitz rate

The lowest blitz rate in the league (4.0%) seems to reflect the Bears’ determination to get pressure with their four down linemen, but the lack of results are concerning. They are tied for the fifth-fewest sacks (five) and are third worst in pass rush win rate (23.3%). After recording zero sacks and four QB hits against Detroit, the Bears came away with two sacks against Dallas, including the first of the season for defensive end Montez Sweat. But it hasn’t been enough to consistently put pressure on opposing quarterbacks. — Courtney Cronin

Week 3 result: Lost to the Bears 31-14

Week 3 ranking: 19

Biggest issue on defense: Too many big plays

It’s really everything, but the most egregious part is the number of big pass plays allowed. The Cowboys have given up 13 pass plays of 25 yards or more, including five touchdown passes of 25-plus yards. Whether it is communication or execution issues, it doesn’t matter. Twelve of those big plays came in the past two games against QBs Russell Wilson and Caleb Williams. The Micah Parsons-less pass rush has been nonexistent, and quarterbacks have found gaping holes in the secondary. For those who wonder whether the pass rush makes a secondary or the secondary makes a pass rush, the Cowboys are showing it’s the former. — Todd Archer

Week 3 result: Lost to the Steelers 21-14

Week 3 ranking: 24

Biggest issue on defense: Lack of turnovers

Coach Mike Vrabel’s desired team identity is one that protects the ball and creates ball disruption. But the Patriots have had six turnovers on the season (including five on Sunday) and have forced only three (one in each game). Perhaps getting second-team All-Pro cornerback Christian Gonzalez back from a hamstring injury that kept him sidelined for the past three games will help create more disruption. — Mike Reiss

Week 3 result: Beat the Packers 13-10

Week 3 ranking: 30

Biggest issue on defense: Only one takeaway so far

The Browns’ defense has done just about everything right, including leading the league in yards allowed per game (204.3), but takeaways have been a point of emphasis. Safety Grant Delpit’s late interception on Sunday against the Packers gave Cleveland its first takeaway since Week 16 of 2024 — and a much-needed momentum swing. “Grant got that first one for us, and I think they’ll start coming in bunches,” cornerback Greg Newsome II said. “I think the football gods are on our side right now.” — Daniel Oyefusi

Week 3 result: Beat the Falcons 30-0

Week 3 ranking: 31

Biggest issue on defense: Sacks and QB pressure

Although there was improvement in pressure during Sunday’s win over the Falcons, the Panthers rank last in the NFL in sacks (just one, from linebacker Princely Umanmielen in Week 2) and pressure rate (18.9%). That’s the same boat they were in last season, when they finished last with a 25.3% pressure rate. The pressure was enough to force two interceptions from Atlanta’s Michael Penix Jr., but it’s something that needs to improve against more veteran signal-callers. — David Newton

Week 3 result: Lost to the Buccaneers 29-27

Week 3 ranking: 25

Biggest issue on defense: Zero takeaways this season

The Jets are one of only three teams without a takeaway. (Miami and Washington are the others.) This is surprising, considering how much they pressure the quarterback. They lack playmakers in the secondary, as cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and Brandon Stephens aren’t ball hawks, with just five career interceptions in 119 combined games. The dearth of takeaways puts a lot of pressure on the offense, which could use the benefit of a short field on occasion. — Rich Cimini

Week 3 result: Lost to the Bills 31-21

Week 3 ranking: 28

Biggest issue on defense: Forcing turnovers

The Dolphins rank last in the league in turnover differential, mostly because their defense has not had a takeaway yet this season. This was also an issue for Miami last season, but coach Mike McDaniel believes the team will right the ship as it progresses as a whole. “Our takeaways will improve as our collective football improves,” he said. “It’s not good enough. … We’ve certainly spent the weekend trying to figure out how to get that monumental win-loss indicator in our favor.” — Marcel Louis-Jacques

Week 3 result: Lost to the Chiefs 22-9

Week 3 ranking: 29

Biggest issue on defense: Not enough sacks

It’s easy to sit there and talk about the Giants’ run defense, which ranks 31st in the league. But the pass rush is supposed to be the strength of this team. The Giants are getting pressure, but they’re averaging a sack on 5.9% of opponent dropbacks, ranking 20th in the league. That’s not good enough for a group that has Brian Burns playing at an All-Pro level and with Kayvon Thibodeaux, Abdul Carter and Dexter Lawrence II on the roster. — Jordan Raanan

Week 3 result: Lost to the Colts 41-20

Week 3 ranking: 27

Biggest issue on defense: Missed tackles on rushes

The Titans have allowed 147.7 rushing yards per game (third most in the league), primarily because of missed tackles. Opposing offenses have had explosive touchdown runs in each of Tennessee’s three losses. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor’s 45-yard touchdown run on Sunday is a good example, as he broke four tackles on the play. Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua broke three tackles on a 45-yard TD rush in Week 2. And Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins broke two tackles on a 19-yard rush to the end zone that sealed Denver’s Week 1 win. — Turron Davenport

Week 3 result: Lost to the Seahawks 44-13

Week 3 ranking: 32

Biggest issue on defense: Giving up big passing plays

The Cardinals had a 45-yard bomb from quarterback Kyler Murray to wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. in the season opener. The 49ers, with backup quarterback Mac Jones and a depleted offense, had a 42-yard touchdown pass in Week 2. And the Seahawks had a 45-yard completion that helped set up a touchdown in the second quarter on Sunday. The Saints aren’t getting off the field on third down, they’re hurting themselves with penalties and they can’t stop giving up big passing plays. This is something that likely won’t change at Buffalo this Sunday. — Katherine Terrell