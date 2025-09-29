NFL Week 4 is here and you’re not just looking for the moneylines and the passing yard props. No, you’re a real degen who wants it all. Lucky for you, we have the special teams action that you need for this Sunday. For every game this Sunday, as well as Monday’s two games, we got a pick on the longest field goal over/unders. After going 8-7 in Week 3, we’re looking to build on that number.

Do you have what it takes to sweat out all thirty kickers this week? Follow along and find out.

NFL Week 4 Longest Field Goal Over/Unders For Every Game

Our Favorite Plays for NFL Week 4

Vikings vs Steelers – Over 52.5 Yards (-110)

The starting kickers for these two teams have been money this year – particularly from downtown. Chris Boswell is 5-of-5 from 40+ and drilled one from 60-yards already this year. On the other side of things, Will Reichard is a perfect 3-of-3 from 50+ yards. If you combine their attempts across the board, neither has a miss in 11 attempts. As a result, it’ll just be about getting an attempt. With one backup quarterback in there, we should find that.

Colts vs Rams – Under 52.5 Yards (-110)

The Rams are a team that goes for it quite a bit. In a game that should be a shootout, there is even more reason that they’ll need to get after it and not settle for a field goal. On top of that, they have attempted just three field goals over 40+ yards and missed one of those. Meanwhile, Spencer Shrader has just one attempt from 50+ this year and he missed it.

Jaguars vs 49ers – Over 50.5 Yards (-110)

I’m a big believer in the leg of Cam Little. He hasn’t seen a 50+ yard attempt yet this year, but he did drill one from 70+ this year. The 49ers meanwhile switched their kickers after Week 1 and it’s seemed to work. Eddie Pineiro is 3-of-3 from 40+ and drilled a big game winner last week.

Commanders vs Falcons – Under 52.5 Yards (-115)

The Commanders are certainly willing to try them from deep this year, but that doesn’t mean they can make them. Matt Gay has hit just two of the four attempts that he’s had from deep. Parker Romo is kicking for the Falcons. He’s attempted just two kicks from beyond 40 yards and he missed one of them. The attempts might be there in this one, but I don’t think the hits will.

Packers vs Cowboys – Over 53.5 Yards (-105)

They books extended this line to a season-high 53.5 yards. That’s 100% because of Brandon Aubrey, who seems like he doesn’t miss. He’s 8-of-8 on the year with seven of those coming from 40+ yards. His long of the year is 64 yards and he looked like he had more on that. Even if the Packers didn’t have a kicker, I would take the over here. It’s helpful to add that Brandon McManus hit his only 50+ yarder with a 56-yard banger.

Longest Field Goal Picks for Every Game

We won’t keep you to just our five favorite. Here’s how we’re playing every game this weekend:

