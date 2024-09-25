NFL upholds Chargers safety Derwin James Jr.’s 1-game suspension

Los Angeles Chargers security Derwin James Jr.’s suspension was upheld by the NFL on Tuesday.

The choice was made by listening to officer Derrick Brooks, who was collectively appointed by the league and the gamers’ union.

James was suspended one sport with out pay by the NFL on Monday for repeated violations of guidelines meant to guard gamers’ well being and security. He has 5 pointless roughness penalties in his final 18 video games, probably the most within the league by a defensive participant. All 5 have concerned blows to the pinnacle of an opponent along with his shoulder or helmet.

In accordance with contract knowledge from the NFL Gamers Affiliation, the one-game suspension will price him $708,333 in wage.

Jon Runyan, the league’s vp of soccer operations, cited the league’s ban on decreasing the pinnacle and initiating contact with the helmet. Runyan pointed to James’ focusing on of Steelers tight finish Pat Freiermuth through the third quarter of Sunday’s 20-10 loss at Pittsburgh because the final straw.

“Your continued disregard for NFL enjoying guidelines won’t be tolerated,” Runyan wrote in a letter to James.

James stated after the sport that he didn’t ask the referee why he was penalized.

“I’m not right here to referee, I’m enjoying quick and never eager about a flag,” he stated.

The Chargers (2-1) host Kansas Metropolis (3-0) on Sunday.

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh stated Monday earlier than the suspension was introduced that he wasn’t involved about James being too aggressive.

“Preserve Derwin doing Derwin,” Harbaugh stated. “He has discovered that candy spot of enjoying aggressively and throughout the guidelines all on the identical time. That’s what I’ve observed.”

The seventh-year security was additionally ejected from a Week 16 Monday night time sport at Indianapolis in 2022 for 2 private fouls in three performs within the first half, together with hitting Colts broad receiver Ashton Dulin with the crown of his helmet.

James was fined $91,027 by the NFL final season for pointless roughness penalties and hits to defenseless gamers.

AP Professional Soccer Author Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

