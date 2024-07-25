NFL Training Camp 2024: CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott Negotations Looming over Cowboys | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

Chris Unger/Getty Pictures

Regardless of the actual fact he not too long ago requested a commerce following a tumultuous offseason of contract chatter and consternation, star broad receiver Brandon Aiyuk was current at the beginning of San Francisco 49ers camp on Wednesday.

In line with ESPN’s Nick Wagoner, Aiyuk was not in uniform and was solely an observer.

“I do not actually know what it means,” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan stated Wednesday. “It simply means his again is sore right now and his neck is sore. So going to remain out of form, which clearly is a maintain in. And so we anticipated it, and I perceive the state of affairs absolutely.”

None of it’s stunning contemplating how heated the state of affairs has turn into, however it’s additionally a reminder no one ought to hit the panic button. Once more, holdouts are uncommon and fleeting within the present NFL, and just a few weeks in the past Aiyuk did say he “for positive” desires to play in San Francisco this season. This factor has been cold and warm, and what’s taking place now seemingly has much more bearing on 2025 than 2024.

Nevertheless, it is compounded by the actual fact venerable veteran left deal with Trent Williams did not present as much as begin camp for contract-related causes, per head coach Kyle Shanahan. The top coach did not appear too involved about Williams, who has two years remaining on his present deal and certain simply desires extra assured cash.