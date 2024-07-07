NFL Tragedies of 2024: The Saddest and Most Shocking Deaths

Soccer followers have mourned a heartbreaking quantity of NFL stars in 2024.

In February, Tony Hutson handed away at age 48, in keeping with an obituary shared on the time. No explanation for loss of life was given.

“Misplaced one in all my favourite teammates and nice associates in Tony Hutson final night time,” Hutson’s former teammate Randall Godfrey wrote in a social media submit that very same month. “Please hold the Hutson household in prayer. Our 1996 Dallas Cowboys rookies had a particular bond. He made a number of journeys to Valdosta to assist with my annual soccer camps.”

Godfrey added: “I cherished each second that he had me crying after laughing so laborious. Certainly one of my fishing buddies and far more. I simply knew we’d be connecting quickly. You caught us off guard with this one. Take your relaxation my hassle. Gone too quickly.”

Hutson made a reputation for himself after enjoying six seasons within the NFL, together with 4 with the Dallas Cowboys at the start of his profession.

Vontae Davis‘ passing additionally shocked sports activities supporters when he died in April at age 35. The authorities confirmed that Davis was discovered lifeless in his grandmother’s house, however they dominated out foul play.

The late athlete adopted in his brother Vernon Davis‘ footsteps when it got here to becoming a member of the NFL. Vernon was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in 2006. He performed for the Denver Broncos and Washington Redskins earlier than retiring in 2019.

Vontae, for his half, was drafted by the Miami Dolphins through the 2009 draft. He additionally performed for the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Payments earlier than retiring from the NFL in 2018. (He made two Professional Bowls in his profession forward of his departure.)

Scroll down for the heartbreaking NFL tragedies of 2024: