NFL sack leader Aidan Hutchinson of the Lions carted off with leg injury

Detroit Lions defensive finish Aidan Hutchinson was carted off the sphere in the course of the third quarter of the Lions’ matchup with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Hutchinson left the sphere after he sacked Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on a second-down play. Hutchinson was tackling Prescott when his left leg appeared to collide with a teammate.

The Fox broadcast didn’t present a replay of the damage, which Fox deemed to be too grotesque. Hutchinson was on the sphere for a number of minutes earlier than he could possibly be carted off. Gamers from each groups gathered round him as he was taken to the locker room.

Lions coach Dan Campbell mentioned Hutchinson underwent fast surgical procedure at a Dallas-area hospital for a fractured tibia.

Hutchinson entered the sport main the NFL in sacks with 6½.

The Lions chosen Hutchinson second total within the 2022 NFL draft. He had 21 sacks in his first two seasons with Detroit.