NFL regular season Week 2

It is time to discover out simply how legit the 2024 Minnesota Vikings are.
A season-opening blowout over the Giants was spectacular, however the degree of issue skyrockets at this time within the dwelling opener towards the 49ers. San Francisco has been to 4 of the final 5 NFC title video games, almost received the Tremendous Bowl this February, and opened up its season with a convincing win over a superb Jets group.
If the Vikings can pull off the upset over the 49ers at U.S. Financial institution Stadium for a second consecutive yr, their season would all of the sudden be extraordinarily fascinating. It might be an announcement victory for a group that got here into this season with very low exterior expectations. All alongside, the Vikings have believed that they’ve a particular group on their palms. Immediately, they get an opportunity to indicate that.
If the Vikings cannot win, they’re going to nonetheless have an opportunity to bounce again subsequent week towards the Texans and get off to a powerful begin to their season. However they are not considering that manner. They need to put this one within the win column at this time.
The 49ers have not received in Minneapolis since 1992. They will look to take action with out Christian McCaffrey, who was positioned on injured reserve on Saturday. The Vikings shall be with out Jordan Addison, however they principally obtained good harm information on Sunday morning.
This sport figures to return all the way down to Sam Darnold’s efficiency and whether or not or not Brian Flores’ protection can drive Brock Purdy to make a pair errors. It doesn’t matter what occurs, we must always be taught so much about Kevin O’Connell’s group.
Observe alongside under for stay updates all through the afternoon. Hit refresh to see the most recent information.
Vikings 20, 49ers 14
10:16 — Jordan Mason will get into for a landing to chop this again to a six-point sport. The Vikings are additionally with out Justin Jefferson, who’s within the locker room with a quad harm.
0:00 — Unreal. Aaron Jones simply fumbled proper earlier than the purpose line. Fred Warner punched it out. That was so near a 20-point lead for Minnesota. 49ers recovered and now have the ball deep in their very own territory.
Vikings 20, 49ers 7
6:49 — That is a large swing for the Vikings. Josh Metellus will get a deflected interception towards Brock Purdy and, one play later, Sam Darnold hits Jalen Nailor for a landing. Vikings up 13.
10:19 — After the Vikings went three and out to open the half, their protection simply got here up with a giant sack courtesy of Pat Jones II to drive a 49ers punt.
Halftime: Vikings 13, 49ers 7
0:00 — Will Reichard hits a 39-yard area purpose as time expires to place the Vikings up six factors on the break. That was fairly the half.
Vikings 10, 49ers 7
1:53 — The 49ers, pretty much as good groups do, capitalize on the takeaway and switch it into seven factors on a George Kittle landing reception. That is again to a three-point sport.
4:38 — There’s the primary ugly throw of the season for Darnold. He did not see Fred Warner and threw a tough interception within the pink zone.
Vikings 10, 49ers 0
9:35 — Oh my goodness. Sam Darnold simply hit Justin Jefferson for a 97-yard landing. That is unreal. Jefferson obtained previous two defenders, Darnold hit him in stride, and Jefferson minimize it again for the rating.
10:27 — What a stand from the Vikings’ protection. The 49ers had a primary and purpose on the 5 and wound up with 4th and purpose on the 1. Andrew Van Ginkel tipped Brock Purdy’s move on the line of scrimmage and Harrison Smith obtained it to the bottom.
0:00 — Because the opening quarter involves an finish, the 49ers are close to midfield and trying to tie this sport or take the lead.
Vikings 3, 49ers 0
4:45 — The Vikings are on the board first. A C.J. Ham blocked punt set them up with nice area place, however they needed to accept a brief area purpose after failing to transform within the pink zone.
9:31 — Each groups have punted to start out this sport. The 49ers went three and out and the Vikings punted from close to midfield after an odd backward move fumble resulted in a 13-yard loss.