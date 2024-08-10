NFL Preseason Week 2 Matchup: Houston Texans take down Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on ABC13

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (KTRK) — The Houston Texans dealt with enterprise in a 20-12 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers for a NFL preseason showcase on Friday.

ABC13 is the unique house for the Texans within the preseason. The Texans come house for the following recreation towards the New York Giants. See it on 13, Saturday, Aug. 17, at midday.

Pre-game notes:

On Friday, a lot of the starters for the Texans performed vs. the Steelers, based on Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans.

To not point out, Friday’s Houston vs. Pittsburgh matchup featured an intriguing matchup between two younger, ascending quarterbacks.

Texans franchise quarterback C.J. Stroud, who’s coming off a sensational rookie 12 months final season, confronted off on the sector at Acrisure Stadium towards Steelers quarterback Justin Fields, the previous No. 11 general choose within the 2021 NFL Draft, who received the beginning nod with fellow quarterback Russell Wilson out with a calf harm.

As for the Steelers, the crew acquired each Fields and Wilson within the offseason, and is considering which of the 2 is the clear-cut beginning quarterback for this season because the crew has been trying to find their subsequent quarterback within the post-Ben Roethlisberger period.

As Stroud heads into 12 months 2, Stroud obtained his first alternative to play in an NFL recreation Friday since final season’s elimination loss to reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens within the 2024 AFC Divisional Spherical in January. With Stroud’s success in Houston final season, many NFL pundits anticipate him to have an MVP-type season and lead his revamped squad as a possible Tremendous Bowl contender.

You Digg? In Friday’s NFL preseason recreation, Texans followers had been thrilled to see the debut of four-time Professional-Bowl large receiver Stefon Diggs, who was traded to Houston in a blockbuster deal again in April.

All in all, Houston’s expectations are increased, and the franchise aspires to make a critical run at a Tremendous Bowl championship whereas it has Stroud on a team-friendly deal alongside the brand new offensive additions of Diggs and operating again Joe Mixon and influential defensive gamers resembling edge defender Danielle Hunter and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair.

ESPN Wager presently lists the Texans with the seventh-best odds to win the Tremendous Bowl title at +1600.

