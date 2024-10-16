NFL owners approve Tom Brady’s bid to become limited partner of Las Vegas Raiders

Seven-time Tremendous Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady has been accredited by NFL possession as a restricted associate of the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Community Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.

Brady and his associate now maintain 10% within the Raiders with Brady personally holding a 5% stake.

“It is nice that Tom Brady needs to spend money on the NFL,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell mentioned Tuesday on the Fall League Assembly in Atlanta. “He cares deeply about this sport. He believes in its future, and I believe that is only a sign of that.”

Brady additionally launched a press release on the approval, conveying his gratitude for the approval and his eagerness to assist the franchise.

“I am extremely humbled and excited to have been unanimously accredited as an proprietor of the Las Vegas Raiders,” the assertion started. “All through my NFL profession, I’ve discovered that at its core, soccer is a sport of teamwork, resilience, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. The Raiders franchise, and the town of Las Vegas embody these identical values, and I am honored to develop into a part of that story.

“Soccer has been a part of my whole life rising up within the Bay Space and in so some ways, my soccer life and journey has come full circle. I like the game, I like my teammates, coaches, and the followers in each group I have been a part of. Sports activities brings us collectively in a manner nothing else can. I grew up on the sphere, and it is a blessing to know I will be concerned within the biggest league on the earth for the remainder of my life.

“I might prefer to thank Mark Davis for welcoming me into his household, and the tireless work he is finished to assist construct on the group that so many followers know and love immediately. Additionally thanks to Commissioner Goodell for his help in addition to all of the NFL house owners that supported my dream I am perpetually grateful. I might additionally prefer to thank my associate Tom Wagner, Don Yee, Jim Grey, Alex Spiro, and Larry Delson as they’ve been instrumental in serving to me obtain this unimaginable milestone.

“I am desirous to contribute to the group in any manner I can, honoring the Raiders’ wealthy custom whereas discovering each potential alternative to enhance our providing to followers… and most significantly, WIN soccer video games.”

Corridor of Famer Richard Seymour, a former teammate of Brady with the New England Patriots and a former Raiders participant, additionally acquired a small stake in possession.

Tuesday’s vote ended a long-running saga for Brady’s bid to enter possession. It was first reported in Might 2023 that Brady was working towards buying a minority stake in Raiders.

Brady’s effort to buy a part of the Raiders was delayed, partly, by questions surrounding the analysis of the share to be bought to him and Brady’s function as a FOX Sports activities broadcaster.

The NFL in August positioned restrictions on Brady’s broadcasting entry resulting from his potential involvement with the Raiders.

Brady shouldn’t be permitted to attend in-person or on-line broadcast manufacturing conferences and should not have entry to staff services, gamers or coaches. FOX employees shouldn’t be topic to those limitations.

He additionally should abide by the league structure and bylaws that prohibit public criticism of officers and different golf equipment, however is allowed to broadcast Raiders video games.

“Let me simply say on the media facet, Tom’s been abiding by the problems that we raised by way of the committee voluntarily since he started his broadcasting,” Goodell mentioned. “That is all been resolved. Has been adopted very clearly and everybody appears to be very happy. That actually wasn’t a giant difficulty till in all probability within the final six months.”