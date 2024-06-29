NFL ordered to pay more than $4.7 billion in ‘Sunday Ticket’ lawsuit, plus ranking top 20 tight ends for 2024

Welcome to Friday, soccer followers! It is Tyler Sullivan right here lending a serving to hand with the Choose Six e-newsletter as our buddy John Breech takes some much-deserved day off and prepares for the numerous kicking battles that await us when coaching camps open up in a few month.

1. NFL ordered to pay greater than $4.7 billion in ‘Sunday Ticket’ class-action lawsuit



For those who’ve bought a “Sunday Ticket” bundle, chances are you’ll wish to hear up. On Thursday, a federal decide ordered the NFL to pay $4.7 billion in residential class damages and $96 million in business class harm in what has turn into often known as the “Sunday Ticket” case.

This class-action lawsuit has been making its manner by way of the courts courting practically a decade when the case was initially filed in 2015. To interrupt it down in easy phrases, the plaintiffs have argued that the NFL labored along with its community companions to inflate the worth of “Sunday Ticket,” which might violate antitrust legal guidelines.

After this loss in courtroom, the NFL introduced that it might enchantment the choice. Per ESPN, there shall be a listening to on July 31 for post-trial motions, together with one to put aside the decision.

“We’re dissatisfied with the jury’s verdict as we speak within the NFL Sunday Ticket class motion lawsuit,” the league stated in an announcement. “We proceed to imagine that our media distribution technique, which options all NFL video games broadcast on free over-the-air tv within the markets of the taking part groups and nationwide distribution of our hottest video games, supplemented by many further decisions together with RedZone, Sunday Ticket, and NFL+, is by far probably the most fan pleasant distribution mannequin in all of sports activities and leisure. We will definitely contest this determination as we imagine that the category motion claims on this case are baseless and with out benefit. We thank the jury for his or her time and repair and for the steerage and oversight from Decide Gutierrez all through the trial.”

In accordance with the Related Press, this case covers each residential and business buyer who subscribed to “Sunday Ticket” between 2012 and 2022, placing the class-action quantity at roughly 2.5 million folks.

2. Puka Nacua recaps historic rookie season with Rams



One of many darlings of the 2023 season (and Fantasy Soccer league-winner) was Puka Nacua. The Rams wideout took the league by storm, setting rookie data for receptions (105) and receiving yards (1,486). Nacua additionally did not wilt beneath the lights of the postseason, catching 9 passes for 181 yards and a landing, setting an NFL document for probably the most receiving yards by a rookie in a playoff sport. Merely put, he was lights out wire to wire.

This week, Nacua spoke with CBS Sports activities’ Jordan Dajani about his rookie season and the way he is making ready for an encore in 12 months 2.

“Being extra centered on my physique components that I really feel like wanted work,” he stated. “We’re all the time coaching clearly for soccer and among the fundamental power care that comes from commonplace Olympic lifting, after which simply the nuances of my physique and the issues which have modified both from earlier accidents or stuff that I’ve discovered from this previous season. Being actually particular in sure areas of coaching.”

When requested if he ever shocked himself for the way dominant he was out of the shoot, Nacua stated, “I would not use the phrase shocked, nevertheless it undoubtedly did really feel pure. With the media stuff that had come after, however I nonetheless do not forget that first outing in Seattle Week 1 and simply feeling like I used to be in a circulation state. My first goal within the NFL was a drop, however I simply bear in mind after that second, me and Matthew (Stafford) type of one another and feeling like every thing was nonetheless going to be alright. I had made the error to start out, and every thing else went so easily after that. So it was superb.”

To learn the complete interview which incorporates Nacua figuring out the hardest nook he confronted final season, click on right here.

3. Best win for all 32 NFL groups



Whereas some franchises have reached larger heights than others, each group has that marquee victory that’s etched within the very material of the group and can dwell on perpetually. Every time it is introduced up, followers can virtually recite it play by play, however can virtually actually bear in mind the sport’s signature second.

Our Bryan DeArdo determined to dive into that reminiscence financial institution and spotlight the best victory of all 32 groups within the NFL. If you wish to see all of them, you may learn the complete story right here. Under, we’ll offer you three groups and the win that DeAdro notes is their finest ever.

New England Patriots: Tremendous Bowl LI. Trailing 28-3, New England scored 31 unanswered factors that included 19 fourth-quarter factors to drive additional time. Within the first possession of additional time, Tom Brady accomplished passes of 14, 18, and 15 yards to arrange James White’s game-winning landing. The fifth Tremendous Bowl win in franchise historical past, Brady made historical past by profitable his fourth Tremendous Bowl MVP award. And whereas Brady was deserving of the MVP, Dont’a Hightower’s pressured fumble of Matt Ryan halfway by way of the fourth quarter (the Patriots trailed 28-12 on the time) modified the complexion of the sport. Julian Edelman’s exceptional catch with 2:28 left enabled the Patriots to tie the sport and drive additional time.

Dallas Cowboys: Tremendous Bowl VI. Whereas they have been often known as “America’s Crew” since 1979, the Cowboys had been beforehand labeled as “subsequent 12 months’s champions” after developing brief in a number of championship video games that included a three-point loss in Tremendous Bowl V. The 1971 Cowboys lastly broke by way of; they went 10-0 with Roger Staubach beginning beneath heart, capped off with a dominant Tremendous Bowl win over Don Shula’s Dolphins. Staubach received Tremendous Bowl MVP honors, whereas his speeding assault — led by Duane Thomas and Walt Garrison — ran for over thrice as many yards because the Dolphins’ backs Jim Kiick and Larry Csonka. Dallas’ “Doomsday” protection, led by linebacker Chuck Howley, defensive sort out Bob Lilly and defensive backs Mel Renfro, Herb Adderley and Cliff Harris, grew to become the primary unit to not enable a landing within the Tremendous Bowl.

New York Giants: Tremendous Bowl XLII. The primary NFC group to win the Tremendous Bowl after profitable three street playoff video games, the Giants shocked the closely favored Patriots whereas denying them the possibility at turning into the NFL’s first 19-0 group. Trailing 14-10 late within the sport, Eli Manning’s iconic completion to David Tyree arrange Manning’s game-winning cross to Plaxico Burress with 35 seconds left. The Giants then sacked Tom Brady for a fifth time earlier than forcing consecutive incomplete passes meant for Randy Moss. The Giants’ defensive mastery was led by Justin Tuck, who tallied two sacks, six tackles, two tackles for loss and a pressured fumble. Corridor of Fame cross rusher Michael Strahan recorded a sack of Brady in what was his closing NFL sport.

4. Agent’s Take: How Dolphins can successfully pay Tyreek Hill

Numerous focus in Miami is being paid to what sort of extension the Dolphins will hand to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Whereas that is actually a state of affairs that is value monitoring, so is the contract standing of Tyreek Hill. The large receiver market has exploded this offseason, and Hill is now in line to be the newest cross catcher to money in. However how will that truly come collectively?

CBS Sports activities’ Joel Corry dove into Hill’s present contract and rolled out a number of eventualities of how the group can compensate him with a market-level deal. It must be identified that Hill has three years left on his present deal, however the final of his assured cash is that this 12 months which is why his contract is of central focus.

Corry notes that Miami might observe an analogous path that the Eagles went down with fellow star receiver A.J. Brown, who signed a three-year, $96 million extension in April giving him a median annual wage of $32 million.

“On the very least, the Dolphins must be keen to redistribute among the $45 million from 2026 to 2024 and 2025,” writes Corry. “For instance, Hill’s 2026 wage might be lowered to $30 million the place his 2024 compensation will increase to $27.7 million from $19.765 million, and 2025 goes from $22.935 million to $30 million. The $7.935 million wage enhance for 2024 might be within the type a roster bonus due a few days after signing. Hill’s 2025 base wage, which is at present unsecured, can be a totally assured $28.9 million. The opposite $1.1 million in 2025 compensation can be Hill’s present $1 million third day of the 2025 league 12 months roster bonus and $100,000 2025 exercise bonus.”

5. Rating the highest 20 tight ends for the 2024 season



USATSI



We’re persevering with to undergo every place within the NFL right here at CBS Sports activities and unveil our rankings heading into the 2024 season. Now, it is the tight ends flip. Our Jared Dubin was tasked with wanting on the place group and slotting in the very best of the very best in his high 20 record. Whereas Travis Kelce might have captured a lot of the headlines in 2023, the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs star lands at No. 2 on Dubin’s record and is wanting as much as George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers.

Dubin on Kittle: Kittle is an absolute monster who can take over video games as each a receiver and a blocker. His absurd 15.7 yards per reception common topped the next-closest tight finish with a minimum of 25 grabs (Doubtless) by TWO FULL YARDS per catch. His targets become an explosive play (16 or extra yards) 27.8% of the time final season, through Tru Media, by far the best price on the place. And he’s the very best blocking tight finish since Rob Gronkowski. Nearly as good as Kelce is as a pass-catcher, proper now, Kittle is the higher general participant. And that is sensible, provided that Kittle continues to be in his prime and Kelce shall be 35 in October.

This is a take a look at the highest 5 of Dubin’s tight ends for 2024:

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers Travis Kelce, Kansas Metropolis Chiefs Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

To see the complete high 20 record, click on right here.

