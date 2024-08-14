NFL offseason injury brief: J.J. McCarthy, Alvin Kamara latest

Scoop Metropolis is The Athletic’s each day NFL publication. Join right here to obtain the publication immediately in your inbox.

It’s August 14th, but we’ve already hit a truckload of damage information and one other holdout? Ja’Marr Chase skipped follow yesterday amid contract extension discussions. Not splendid for Cincy.

NFL Offseason Damage Replace: J.J. McCarthy newest

“Routine soreness” was the time period Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell initially used when describing J.J. McCarthy’s knee ache. Sadly, it was a lot worse for this yr’s No. 10 choose; McCarthy will bear surgical procedure this week on a torn meniscus in his proper knee. Ouch. Or as McCarthy put it, amor fati. Embrace destiny!

Timing: Till surgical procedure, his return timetable is unsure. If it’s a full meniscus restore, McCarthy may miss the season. I hope it’s the choice (a trim), which is what Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey had carried out in late July final yr earlier than returning to the follow subject mid-October and taking part in in Week 8.

Going ahead: Sam Darnold is additional entrenched because the starter, a proposition included in beat reporter Alec Lewis’ 53-man roster projections (accomplished previous to McCarthy’s damage).

How’s Darnold wanting? The six-year veteran “comfortably referred to as the offense and unfold the ball round” in his first preseason motion and “is forward of schedule by way of the place Minnesota believed he’d be in his first season with O’Connell,” famous Alec, who added that “having [Darnold] begin the season stays a good selection.” One optimistic, Vikings followers!

Different notable damage information, with loads of operating backs to look at:

QB Justin Herbert is nonetheless in a strolling boot with plantar fasciitis. Whereas the damage will possible linger, Herbert’s anticipated to play Week 1.

QB Jake Browing, the Bengals No. 2, suffered a rib damage and “will miss a while,” in accordance with HC Zac Taylor.

the Bengals No. 2, suffered a rib damage and “will miss a while,” in accordance with HC Zac Taylor. RB Alvin Kamara missed yesterday’s follow with again tightness, however Saints HC Dennis Allen referred to as the damage “not an enormous deal.”

missed yesterday’s follow with again tightness, however Saints HC Dennis Allen referred to as the damage “not an enormous deal.” RB Jahmyr Gibbs injured his hamstring on Monday. The same damage value him two video games final season, however Gibbs needs to be prepared for Week 1.

injured his hamstring on Monday. The same damage value him two video games final season, however Gibbs needs to be prepared for Week 1. RB Nick Chubb is predicted to start out the season on Cleveland’s PUP listing, which might sideline him till a minimum of Week 5.

is predicted to start out the season on Cleveland’s PUP listing, which might sideline him till a minimum of Week 5. RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. , the Giants’ RB2, has a low ankle sprain. He’s week-to-week. There’s a cause they’re excited for Tracy in New York.

, the Giants’ RB2, has a low ankle sprain. He’s week-to-week. There’s a cause they’re excited for Tracy in New York. WR Puka Nacua is week-to-week with a knee damage however stays on observe to play in Week 1. His absence offers spectacular rookie Jordan Whittington extra reps with the first-team offense.

is week-to-week with a knee damage however stays on observe to play in Week 1. His absence offers spectacular rookie Jordan Whittington extra reps with the first-team offense. WR Malik Nabers expects to be prepared for Week 1, regardless of lacking consecutive Giants practices with an ankle damage. Testing confirmed no severe harm.

expects to be prepared for Week 1, regardless of lacking consecutive Giants practices with an ankle damage. Testing confirmed no severe harm. WR DeAndre Hopkins is almost two weeks into his four- to six-week absence after struggling a knee sprain. Titans beat reporter Joe Rexrode referred to as Hopkins “a chance” for Week 1 in Chicago.

is almost two weeks into his four- to six-week absence after struggling a knee sprain. Titans beat reporter Joe Rexrode referred to as Hopkins “a chance” for Week 1 in Chicago. WR Marquise Brown was hospitalized with a left shoulder damage. Whereas he prevented surgical procedure, there’s an opportunity he misses the Chiefs’ Sept. fifth matchup towards the Ravens.

was hospitalized with a left shoulder damage. Whereas he prevented surgical procedure, there’s an opportunity he misses the Chiefs’ Sept. fifth matchup towards the Ravens. WR Josh Downs’ excessive ankle sprain means his Week 1 availability for Indianapolis is in jeopardy.

excessive ankle sprain means his Week 1 availability for Indianapolis is in jeopardy. TE Sam LaPorta has missed a number of practices with a lingering hamstring damage, though the Lions’ employees is conservative with accidents.

has missed a number of practices with a lingering hamstring damage, though the Lions’ employees is conservative with accidents. TE T.J. Hockenson is forward of schedule, per Alec Lewis, and may return shortly after Week 1. Huge worth in fantasy drafts.

is forward of schedule, per Alec Lewis, and may return shortly after Week 1. Huge worth in fantasy drafts. DT Kalia Davis, one of many 49ers’ preseason standouts, will miss roughly half the season after struggling a knee damage on Saturday.

Over to Dianna, who spoke with Kliff Kingsbury about Jayden Daniels:

What Dianna’s Listening to: Kingsbury’s again, this time with Jayden Daniels

After a season at USC — and, positive, just a little little bit of time in Thailand — Kliff Kingsbury is again within the NFL because the Commanders’ new offensive coordinator. He’s preserving a fairly low profile, however I used to be lucky to get a while with him throughout final week’s (very wet!) joint-practice with the Jets for the newest episode of the Scoop Metropolis Podcast.

In the end, No. 2 choose Jayden Daniels didn’t see numerous motion in Washington’s preseason opener, however Kingsbury shed some gentle on how his rookie QB is likely to be forward of the curve.

When requested to explain the 23-year-old’s best power: “I might say his capacity to progress via reads. A variety of instances younger guys will get hung up on their first learn and both throw it or run. He’s a man who can get to a second, a 3rd learn. And (utilizing) the operating backs — you’ve gotten to have the ability to discover your verify downs. He’s actually excelling at that at an early age.”

Similar to Kingsbury, Daniels is well-traveled, transferring to LSU and successful the Heisman after up-and-down seasons at Arizona State. Kingsbury thinks that journey, particularly the season below Brian Kelly — “he coaches quarterbacks as onerous as anyone ever,” Kingsbury mentioned — has put Daniels in a terrific spot so far as his NFL readiness.

And another factor: “I imply, he talks as a lot trash as anyone on the sector,” Kingsbury mentioned. “Off the sector, you’d by no means guess it. He will get going with all people, Bobby Wagner, the vets … However he reveals up able to work, and he assaults it with a terrific vitality on a regular basis.”

You may hear right here. Again to you, Jacob.

NFL’s greatest 25 and below: The place C.J. Stroud lands

The place does coaching camp absentee Ja’Marr Chase rank among the many the league’s younger gamers? I’d place him precisely the place 12 nameless league members positioned him within the listing we’re about to debate: third, behind Justin Jefferson and Micah Parsons.

When studying the listing of the highest 25 gamers who’re 25 and below, assembled by The Athletic’s Mike Jones, two gamers caught my eye, for very completely different causes:

No. 8 C.J. Stroud: Eighth!? He was the very best rookie quarterback since 2011 Cam Newton, posting the bottom interception proportion since Aaron Rodgers’ 2021 MVP season. The Texans went from 3-13-1 to 10-7 with a playoff win. Stroud continues to be simply 22, taking part in essentially the most helpful place in all of sports activities. If all 25 gamers on this listing are re-drafted, Stroud goes first. Throw in all people over 25 as nicely, and he’d nonetheless go very early.

No. 10 Amon-Ra St. Brown: The Lions WR has had my assist since I noticed him recount all 16 receivers drafted earlier than him, a listing he memorized by coronary heart. If we’re solely contemplating stats, this rating is ok. Nonetheless, I’d choose the three gamers behind him — Jordan Love (11), Brock Purdy (12) and Sauce Gardner (13).

One factor is obvious: Detroit’s future is in nice form. 5 Lions made the listing. See the complete listing right here.

Ask the Beat: Cincinnati’s RB1 is …

Each Wednesday, we’ll publish a Q&A with a beat author or two to reply your urgent questions. Submit questions for subsequent week right here. Immediately, a reader asks:

I preserve seeing Cincy’s Chase Brown’s title as a fantasy sleeper. He’s at the moment competing with Zack Moss, however there’s an opportunity they add one other again, too. Who do you anticipate to be the Week 1 starter in Cincy?

💬 Paul Dehner Jr.: They consider they’ve two starters. That may enrage fantasy house owners, however brings a smile to the Bengals’ offensive employees. Each will log loads of snaps and touches. These roles aren’t clearly outlined but, however all indicators level to a real snap share, so long as each keep wholesome.



Across the NFL

Browns rookie DT Mike Corridor Jr. was arrested following an alleged home dispute.

In Detroit, accidents are piling up. Along with Gibbs, there are three defensive backs — first-round choose Terrion Arnold (higher physique), second-round choose Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (ankle) and seventh-year veteran Emmanuel Moseley (torn pec) — who’ve missed or left follow.

The Lions additionally added former Georgia star QB Jake Fromm, a depth signing, since No. 2 QB Hendon Hooker is unlikely to play Saturday vs. the Chiefs resulting from damage.

The 49ers signed former Chargers DT Nick Williams, a 12-year veteran, to supplied wanted depth on their line.

Washington signed WR Martavis Bryant, the 32-year-old former Steeler who final performed professional soccer within the XFL in 2023.

