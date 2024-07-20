NFL legend Lawrence Taylor arrested and charged with failing to report move as sex offender again

NFL legend and former New York Giants star Lawrence Taylor was arrested in Florida this week and charged once more with failing to report a residence change as a intercourse offender.

The 65-year-old former linebacker was one of many biggest gamers within the league, however his legacy was tainted with scandal after he was arrested in 2010 on rape and prostitution costs in reference to the assault of a 16-year-old lady.

In that case, he pleaded responsible to sexual misconduct and patronizing a prostitute, each misdemeanors, in 2011, NBC Sports activities reported. He claimed the minor advised him she was 19. Finally, he averted jail time however was sentenced to 6 years’ probation and to register as a intercourse offender.

Taylor turned himself in to the Broward County Sheriff’s Workplace in Florida on Wednesday on a felony warrant, the sheriff’s workplace stated. The rationale was his failure to report a residence change as a registered intercourse offender, the Pembroke Pines Police Division stated.

Taylor was booked into the principle jail in Fort Lauderdale and launched on bail on Thursday, the sheriff’s workplace stated.

The Professional Soccer Corridor of Famer and two-time Tremendous Bowl champ retired following the 1993 season.

He’s had a number of run-ins with the regulation. He was busted twice for leaving the scene of an accident, as soon as in 1996 and once more in 2009 in Florida.

He was additionally arrested in 2016 in Florida on suspicion of driving beneath the affect after the automotive he was driving sideswiped a police automotive and struck a motor dwelling.

The newest incident is just not the primary time Taylor has been arrested on suspicion of failing to report a residence change as a intercourse offender. In December 2021, he was arrested in Broward County for that reason and positioned in jail for a number of hours earlier than being launched on bond, NBC Miami reported on the time.

Taylor’s lawyer, Mark Eiglarsh, advised NBC Information on Friday that Taylor will plead not responsible to the brand new costs.

“As with the earlier incident involving the identical allegations, Mr. Taylor didn’t knowingly commit any legal offense. This example is a big misunderstanding,” he stated.

“We’re assured that, as soon as the prosecutors assessment the exculpatory proof demonstrating Mr. Taylor’s innocence, he’ll as soon as once more obtain a positive end result,” Eiglarsh added.