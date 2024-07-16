NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Davis says he was handcuffed and removed from flight

NFL Corridor of Famer Terrell Davis says he was handcuffed and faraway from a flight headed to California following an accusation by a flight attendant Saturday.

“I’m nonetheless in shock over the traumatizing occasions that occurred Saturday aboard a United flight from Denver to Orange County with my spouse, two sons, and daughter,” Davis, the previous Denver Broncos working again, stated on social media.

Davis, who performed for the Broncos from 1995 to 2001 and helped them win two Tremendous Bowls, stated the incident occurred after his son requested a cup of ice throughout the beverage a part of the journey.

“The flight attendant both didn’t hear or ignored his request and continued previous our row,” Davis stated. “I calmly reached behind me and flippantly tapped his arm to get his consideration to once more ask for a cup of ice for my son. His response and the occasions that adopted ought to stun all of us.”

“He shouted ‘don’t hit me’ and left the cart to hurriedly strategy the entrance of the aircraft. I used to be confused, as had been the passengers in entrance of me who witnessed the change,” Davis continued. “I believed nothing of it aside from this explicit worker was extremely impolite and blatantly mistaken in his accusations of me hitting him. I didn’t see or work together with him additional during the flight.”

Davis stated that after the aircraft landed, six FBI and different regulation enforcement brokers boarded the aircraft, positioned him in handcuffs and eliminated him from the flight in entrance of his household.

“I used to be — and stay — humiliated, embarrassed, powerless, and indignant,” he stated. “Throughout questioning, it was rightfully decided by the brokers that this flight attendant was inaccurate in his accusation and the brokers profusely apologized, even providing to assist me and my household in any manner doable.”

In a press release, the FBI didn’t identify Davis however confirmed that brokers and native regulation enforcement officers at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana responded to a report of an incident aboard a flight. One particular person was detained for questioning, was cooperative and was “launched to proceed his travels,” the FBI stated.

United Airways stated in a press release to NBC Information: “That is clearly not the type of journey expertise we try to offer, and we’ve got reached out to Mr. Davis’s staff to apologize. We now have eliminated the flight attendant from responsibility whereas we carefully overview this matter.”

Davis was inducted into the Professional Soccer Corridor of Fame in 2017. He rushed for 7,607 yards and 60 touchdowns in his profession whereas profitable NFL MVP honors in 1998.