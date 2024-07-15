NFL Hall of Famer says he was unjustly handcuffed and ‘humiliated’ on a flight

DENVER (AP) — Professional Soccer Corridor of Famer Terrell Davis stated Monday he was “humiliated” after being handcuffed and faraway from a United Airways flight, then later apologized to by legislation enforcement, over the weekend.

Davis, who beforehand performed for the Denver Broncos, wrote in an Instagram put up that he had tapped a flight attendant on the arm, prompting the worker to shout “don’t hit me” and hurry towards the entrance of the airplane.

As soon as the flight from Denver to Orange County, California, landed, Davis wrote, law-enforcement boarded the airplane, put Davis in handcuffs with out clarification and eliminated him from the flight.

“I used to be – and stay – humiliated, embarrassed, powerless, and offended,” Davis wrote.

Whereas in questioning, Davis stated legislation enforcement decided the flight attendant’s accusations didn’t have benefit and apologized.

United Airways stated in an announcement that they reached out to Davis’ crew to apologize and have eliminated the flight attendant from responsibility whereas they overview the incident.

“That is clearly not the sort of journey expertise we attempt to offer,” the assertion learn.

FBI spokesperson Laura Eimiller stated in an announcement that brokers and legislation enforcement companions at Orange County’s John Wayne Airport responded to a report of an incident aboard a flight, and detained after which launched a person who was cooperative.

Wrapping up his Instagram put up, Davis demanded an investigation into the flight attendant “who blatantly lied and positioned undue hurt on me and my household.”

Parker Stinar, Davis’ legal professional, stated in an announcement: “We plan on absolutely investigating the occasions that occurred and are actively contacting United Airways on this matter.”