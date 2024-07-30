Next Cryptocurrency to Explode Wednesday, July 24 — Ethena, StormX, SuperVerse, Golem

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The altcoin sector is gaining consideration, and numerous elements of the crypto world are seeing a resurgence in demand. Equally, Metaverse tokens are choosing up velocity, hinting at an upcoming bull run and signaling the potential begin of an altseason.

With expectations of a bull market, altcoins are poised for vital positive factors this week. Analysts assume this would possibly produce extra explosive efficiency for meme cash, too. Nevertheless, Bitcoin’s dominance has general gone up this yr, displaying that the market is blended.

Subsequent Cryptocurrency To Explode

Consideration within the crypto market within the coming month shall be directed towards altcoins and meme cash because the market anticipates a bull run. Buyers can capitalize on the second and take a place in upcoming tokens just like the 99Bitcoins token. 99Bitcoins token’s transition from the ERC-20 to the BRC20 token customary permits builders to create a brand new token customary. This publish covers the main points of its presale.

1. Ethena (ENA)

Many tokens within the Ethereum ecosystem surged yesterday after it was confirmed that ETH ETFs will begin buying and selling. Ethena joined ARB, ENS, ETC on this rally immediately. The ENA value was regular yesterday however jumped 10% this morning, now buying and selling round $0.47.

Lately, ENA traded below bearish circumstances and skilled a 12.73% correction over the previous 30 days. Nevertheless, the ENA value has regained momentum, growing by 11.01% up to now day with a buying and selling quantity of $148.13 million, a 78.84% enhance. Presently, ENA is buying and selling at $0.4941, with a circulating provide of 1,710,937,500 ENA and 15 billion ENA tokens. This offers Ethena a market capitalization of $844.84 million, inserting it at 81st.

The Easy Transferring Common (SMA) is near displaying a bullish convergence within the 1D timeframe, indicating elevated shopping for strain over promoting strain. Moreover, the RSI indicator has gained momentum, rising sharply in direction of its midpoint, suggesting a robust bullish outlook for the ENA value.

Introducing the Ethena reward-bearing asset proposals, with entities pitching for an allocation from Ethena’s liquid money backing One of many early functions is from Securitize, the distributors of @BlackRock‘s BUIDL, for an allocation from Ethena’s Reserve Fund Particulars under pic.twitter.com/YZIhWqBEQE — Ethena Labs (@ethena_labs) July 23, 2024

If the market continues to achieve momentum, Ethena’s value might attain its resistance degree of $0.60. If the bulls keep management, the ENA value would possibly check its higher resistance degree of $0.825.

2. StormX (STMX)

StormX crypto was stabilizing after a big crash. Bitcoin’s decline under $60,000 prompted panic amongst traders, elevating fears of a market crash. This panic affected the broader market, inflicting many altcoins to drop under their annual lows.

StormX crypto skilled an almost 38% crash over the previous month, making an attempt to stabilize close to its August 2023 lows. On the time of reporting, the crypto was buying and selling at roughly $0.006943, displaying over 9% intraday development. With a market capitalization of $69.86 million, it ranks 470th within the cryptocurrency market.

StormX is a number one international crypto-based platform, increasing its presence in worldwide markets. It operates as a cell app and browser plugin, permitting customers to earn cryptocurrency as cashback on on-line buying. StormX companions with firms like Samsung, Nike, and Lego, enabling customers to stake the native STMX token to extend their rewards.

Lately, the value of the DAA (day by day energetic addresses) divergence indicator has improved considerably. In response to knowledge from the on-chain analytics web site app.santiment.internet, the bearish divergence between StormX’s value and day by day energetic addresses has decreased. This discount in bearish divergence suggests improved sentiment, which might result in a restoration within the crypto market. The constructive change within the value DAA divergence indicator signifies elevated consumer exercise in StormX.

3. 99Bitcoins (99BTC)

99Bitcoins ($99BTC) is nearing the tip of its presale, set to conclude by August 6. Since beginning in April, it has raised $2.5 million via its native token, $99BTC. This token is central to its progressive learn-to-earn mannequin, which gives customers unique coaching programs, buying and selling indicators, VIP teams, mentoring, and extra.

Presently priced at $0.00115, the token will see a ultimate enhance to $0.00116 on this final stage of its ICO. Nevertheless, this value will not be anticipated to stay the identical. With its well-known identify in crypto schooling and plans to launch on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) this quarter, 99Bitcoins anticipates elevated liquidity that might considerably increase its worth.

99Bitcoins’ framework makes a robust case for investing in $99BTC, particularly because it plans to transition from an ERC-20 to a BRC-20 token. This transfer leverages Bitcoin’s Layer 1 infrastructure, enhancing safety and resilience towards censorship. BRC-20 tokens have surged in worth just lately, with the highest 20 cash reaching a market capitalization of $1.6 billion. This highlights the potential affect of $99BTC inside the Bitcoin community.

🔥 Our #Presale is sort of over! 🔥 Safe your $99BTC tokens now earlier than the ultimate value enhance! 👀 The presale ends on the sixth of August at 2 PM UTC. Don’t miss out! 🗓️ #99Bitcoins #BTC #Crypto pic.twitter.com/ggU70617jT — 99Bitcoins (@99BitcoinsHQ) July 23, 2024

Even earlier than its presale launch, 99Bitcoins has been a frontrunner in crypto schooling since 2013. It has offered complete protection of cryptocurrencies, trade information, and tutorials. Its YouTube channel options 780 movies and programs totaling 79 hours, with over 100,000 college students benefiting from this content material.

This in depth crypto schooling useful resource has constructed an enormous neighborhood, together with over 2.8 million e-mail subscribers, 705,000 YouTube subscribers, and greater than 21,000 followers on X. By means of its learn-to-earn mannequin, 99Bitcoins permits learners who full its curriculum or contributors who develop its crypto content material library to earn its ERC-20 token, $99BTC.

4. SuperVerse (SUPER)

SuperVerse is an progressive initiative targeted on overseeing and creating superior Blockchain merchandise. At its core is the SUPER coin, which serves as the inspiration of its ecosystem. This coin drives income and permits numerous features inside its product suite.

A significant a part of SuperVerse’s portfolio is a complete set of instruments designed for content material creators. These instruments intention to spice up viewers engagement and supply creators with important sources to construct and keep their communities successfully. With these instruments, content material creators can ship extra interactive and fascinating experiences, increasing their attain and affect.

The Consumer-Generated Content material (UGC) Sandbox inside the Impostors Metaverse is one other notable characteristic of the SuperVerse ecosystem. This sandbox atmosphere permits content material creators to design and monetize their recreation modes. It gives a platform for creators to make use of their creativity and entrepreneurial expertise to develop, share, and revenue from distinctive recreation content material.

This SuperVerse ally is CRUSHING IT! 5 million+ downloads ⚡️ We’re speaking about @SuperChampsHQ: Constructed by gaming veterans, backed by Web3 giants The most effective half? All SuperVerse neighborhood can now declare Quest Factors of their Rewards Program 👇https://t.co/X44bNTJFdx 1/2 pic.twitter.com/FdVislrUyC — SuperVerse (@SuperVerse) July 22, 2024

Presently, SuperVerse is buying and selling at $0.7103, reflecting a 6.42% enhance up to now 24 hours and a 5.06% enhance over the previous seven days. In response to present value predictions, SUPER might rise to $0.9782 subsequent week. The long-term outlook for SuperVerse is constructive, with analysts projecting that the SUPER value will attain $1.77 inside a yr, a 170.08% enhance.

In 2025, SuperVerse will doubtless have a mean value of $16 per coin. This might be pushed by expanded regulatory readability and powerful development within the expertise sector. These components and lowered inflation might enhance the utility and worth of cryptocurrencies, pushing their costs upwards. The best value would possibly attain $22 per coin, fueled by the continued rise in cryptocurrency adoption.

5. Golem (GLM)

Golem is an progressive blockchain-based software program that lets customers purchase and promote computational energy for duties like synthetic intelligence, CGI rendering, and cryptocurrency mining. This decentralized system creates a peer-to-peer marketplace for computing sources, linking these with additional computational energy to those that want it utilizing the GLM token.

The Golem Community manages and verifies requests, guaranteeing duties are accomplished rapidly and effectively. This groundbreaking methodology makes cloud computing extra decentralized, cost-effective, and user-controlled.

What makes Golem distinctive is its method to job administration and decentralization. By breaking duties into smaller elements, Golem quickens processing and lowers prices in comparison with conventional cloud companies. This technique additionally ensures suppliers are paid straight, encouraging the sale of computational energy.

🚀 We’re thrilled to disclose our up to date AI/GPU roadmap, which displays a tactical shift to foster Golem Community growth and maximize advantages for the AI market! Dive into our devoted weblog publish to find how we’re assembly the AI trade wants: 🔗… pic.twitter.com/km7JcJ48c4 — Golem Community (@golemproject) July 23, 2024

The 14-day RSI of 60.10 signifies that Golem is buying and selling neutrally, however its robust efficiency above the 200-day SMA by 64.75% exhibits robust bullish momentum. Within the final 30 days, Golem had 15 inexperienced days, which is 50%, and the value confirmed low volatility, making it a comparatively steady asset. Over the previous yr, Golem has elevated by 81.46%, outperforming 60% of the highest 100 crypto belongings, highlighting its aggressive benefit.

By 2025, Golem’s (GLM) value is anticipated to achieve a low of $0.5, with a mean value of $1 and a excessive of $1.5. This constructive outlook is pushed by favorable regulation, vital development within the tech sector, and easing inflation charges. The introduction of Ethereum ETFs may also entice substantial investments into different altcoins, together with GLM, boosting its worth.

Learn Extra